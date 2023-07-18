Every year, World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 across the globe. The day raises global awareness of hepatitis — a group of infectious diseases known as hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. Hepatitis affects millions of people worldwide, causing acute and chronic disease and killing close to 1.34 million people every year. The main motto of observing the day is to encourage prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of the ailment. In some countries, hepatitis B is the most common cause of cirrhosis and may also cause liver cancer. All You Need To Know About Hepatitis.

The date July 28 was chosen because it is the birthday of Nobel-prize-winning scientist Dr Baruch Blumberg, who discovered the hepatitis B virus (HBV) and developed a diagnostic test and vaccine for the virus. World Hepatitis Day is one of 11 official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organization (WHO). Scroll down to learn more about the World Hepatitis Day 2023 date and the importance of observing the day.

World Hepatitis Day 2023 Date and Theme

World Hepatitis Day 2023 will be observed on Friday, July 28. World Hepatitis Day (WHD) is celebrated with a dedicated single theme to raise awareness. World Hepatitis Day 2023 theme is "We’re not waiting." AI for Medical Tests: Using Artificial Intelligence, US Researchers Develop Simple Test To Detect Hepatitis, COVID-19.

World Hepatitis Day Significance

World Hepatitis Day is a perfect opportunity to step up efforts on hepatitis, encourage actions to prevent the ailment and highlight the need for a greater global response. The day focuses on raising awareness of the different forms of hepatitis and how they are transmitted, strengthening prevention, screening and control of viral hepatitis and its related diseases and increasing vaccine coverage.

Low coverage of hepatitis testing and treatment is the most important gap to be addressed in order to achieve the global elimination goals by 2030. On this day, hepatitis groups, patients and advocates across the globe take part in events.

