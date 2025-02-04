PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 4: Ram Rattan's Naugaon is rapidly becoming the new buzzword in India's luxury real estate market. Situated just off the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and 60 minutes from Gurgaon, this upcoming destination is quickly emerging as the ideal locale for high-end residential developments. The region's closeness to international airports and major transport corridors further strengthens its appeal as an investment destination. The visionary Ram Rattan Group, with over four decades of experience, is at the forefront of transforming this nature-rich area into a coveted haven for those seeking luxury and tranquility.

A Golden Investment Opportunity

With luxury real estate prices soaring in urban markets, Ram Rattan's Naugaon offers a rare opportunity to invest in premium properties at an affordable starting price of Rs7,500 per sq yard. The Ram Rattan Group's rich legacy in developing high-end communities, including the upscale Chhatarpur farmhouses, adds a layer of trust and confidence for prospective investors and homebuyers alike. Spread over 1000 acres, Ram Rattan's Naugaon promises an upscale lifestyle enveloped in the serenity of lush landscapes. This unique combination of luxury and nature offers an ideal retreat for those seeking to escape the noise of urban life without compromising on the comforts of high-end living. Among the standout projects in Ram Rattan's Naugaon are Golden Age Iswara, Ananda Farms, and Green Step Farms.

The project will feature expansive farmhouses, spacious green areas, and state-of-the-art amenities such as sustainable water systems, solar energy solutions, and eco-friendly construction techniques. The growing demand for green living, bolstered by government incentives, makes Naugaon an ideal destination for buyers prioritizing sustainability.

Union Budget: Boosting Infrastructure and Green Living

The recent Union Budget's focus on infrastructure and green initiatives aligns perfectly with Ram Rattan's Naugaon mission. With the government offering incentives for sustainable construction and enhancing transport infrastructure, Naugaon stands to benefit directly. In particular, the push for green building projects and renewable energy solutions will fuel the growth of eco-conscious developments like those at Naugaon.

Additionally, the budget's new provision allowing taxpayers to claim nil valuation for two self-occupied properties is expected to boost demand for second homes, further elevating the appeal of Naugaon for those seeking a retreat or vacation home.

A Vision for the Future

Vijay Ram Rattan, Chairman of Ram Rattan Group, shared his vision: "Ram Rattan's Naugaon is not just another development; it is a transformative experience. With its unbeatable connectivity, focus on sustainability, and proximity to urban centers, Naugaon is the future of luxury living. As the government's focus on infrastructure and green living continues to grow, we are excited to create a community that represents the perfect blend of nature, luxury, and forward-thinking real estate."

