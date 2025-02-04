Narmada Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu occasion that celebrates the birth anniversary of the sacred Narmada River, which is considered as one of the holiest rivers in India. The day is observed on the Shukla Paksha Saptami in the Hindu month of Magha, which usually falls in January or February. Narmada Jayanti 2025 falls on Tuesday, February 4. According to Drikpanchang, the Saptami Tithi begins at 07:07 AM on February 04 and ends at 05:00 AM on February 05. On this day, devotees worship river Narmada for peace and prosperity. Narmada Jayanti 2025 Wishes and Images To Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of River Narmada.

On this day, devotees take a dip in the Narmada River, especially at ghats in Amarkantak, Omkareshwar, and Maheshwar, seeking spiritual purification. Puja and aarti are performed along the riverbanks and the river Goddess is worshipped with great devotion. In this article, let’s know more about Narmada Jayanti 2025 date, auspicious timings and the significance of the annual event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Narmada Jayanti 2025 Date

Narmada Jayanti 2025 falls on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

Narmada Jayanti 2025 Saptami Tithi

The Saptami Tithi begins at 07:07 AM on February 04 and ends at 05:00 AM on February 05.

Narmada Jayanti Significance

The Narmada River is revered as a goddess (Narmada Devi) in Hinduism. It is one of the few rivers in India worshipped as a living Goddess, and its water is considered as holy as that of the Ganges. According to Hindu religious beliefs, Narmada Devi was born from the sweat of Lord Shiva during his intense meditation.

The festival holds great significance, especially in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, where the river flows. Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, the origin of river Narmada, is a popular place to observe Narmada Jayanti.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2025 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).