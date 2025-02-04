New Delhi, February 4: Google Pixel 9a price has reportedly been leaked ahead of its anticipated launch. Google is expected to unveil its upcoming smartphone soon. The leaks also suggest that the Pixel 9a will feature upgrades, which may include improved camera capabilities. Reports indicate that the Google Pixel 9a has been spotted on a certification website, suggesting that its launch may be imminent.

As per reports, the Google Pixel 9a launch might take place earlier than initially expected. The smartphone was initially expected to launch in May, but it seems that the timeline has been moved forward to March 2025. The Google Pixel 9a was reportedly found on the EMVCo certification website, listed under the model number GTF7P or the codename TG4. The smartphone is anticipated to be available in various colour options, which may include Porcelain White, Obsidian Black, Iris Blue, and Peony Pink. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date Leaked; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor and may come with 8GB of RAM and storage options of up to 256GB. The Pixel 9a could feature a 6.28-inch display with a peak brightness of 2,700 nits and HDR brightness of 1,800 nits. The Google Pixel 9a could feature a 48MP GN8 primary camera paired with a Sony IMX712 ultrawide camera. The smartphone will likely come with a 13MP front camera. The Google Pixel 9a is anticipated to come with a 5,100mAh battery. It is expected to support 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging. iQOO Neo 10R Launch Confirmed on March 11, 2025, Expected to Come with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 6,400mAh Battery; Check Other Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 9a Price (Expected)

There are also speculations circulating about the price details of the Google Pixel 9a. The 128GB variant is expected to be priced at around USD 499, which is approximately INR 43,500. The 256GB variant of Pixel 9a could be priced at around USD 599, which is around INR 52,000.

