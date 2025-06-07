New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Sectors such as banking, NBFCs, real estate, and automobiles are expected to be the key beneficiaries of the current easing interest rate environment, according to a report by Nexedge Research.

The report mentioned that with borrowing costs on a downward trend, these rate-sensitive segments are likely to witness stronger credit flow, lower financing costs, and improved demand conditions.

Also Read | Delhi CM Death Threat: Man Who Issued Threat Call to Rekha Gupta, Arrested From Ghaziabad.

It said, "Banking, NBFCs, real estate, and automobiles are well positioned to benefit from lower borrowing costs."

The report also noted that the Indian economy is entering a phase marked by benign inflation and ample liquidity, creating a sustained low-interest rate backdrop. This is already evident in the falling money market rates and a notable softening in the 10-year government bond yield.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The report mentioned that the decline in yields has boosted bond prices and improved return prospects for fixed-income investors.

It said, "Money market rates and bond yields are trending lower, with the 10-year G-sec yield already softening, boosting bond prices and supporting fixed-income returns."

The report highlighted that inflation is currently hovering near the lower end of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target range of 2-6 per cent. With the RBI maintaining a neutral policy stance, the market is beginning to price in the possibility of further rate cuts.

This combination of falling inflation and proactive monetary easing is seen as supportive for both equity and bond markets.

The report suggested that these factors together are strengthening the medium-term macro outlook, offering a positive backdrop for investors and further momentum for India's economic growth.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee on Friday cut the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.50 per cent (from 6.00 per cent). This larger-than-expected cut marks the third consecutive reduction in 2025, totalling 100 bps of easing since February.

Consequently, the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate stands adjusted at 5.25 per cent, and the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and Bank Rate are set at 5.75 per cent.

The RBI has also reduced CRR by 100 bps (from 4 per cent down to 3 per cent) to augment durable liquidity in the banking system.

This CRR cut will be implemented in phases beginning September 6, October 4, November 1 and November 29, 2025, and is expected to release roughly Rs 2.5 trillion of liquidity by November 2025, bolstering bank lending capacity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)