Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Razorpay, India's Leading Full-Stack Payments and Banking Platform for Businesses has achieved recognition in Hurun's Global Unicorn Index 2023. This distinction places Razorpay among the world's top 100 unicorns and makes it one of only six Indian companies to be featured in the report. Hurun's Global Unicorn Index 2023 acknowledges the most successful startups across the world founded in the 2000s, with a focus on unicorns that have the potential to revolutionize global economies. Razorpay features in the report amongst trailblazing Indian Unicorns across industries - EdTech, FoodTech, Fantasy Gaming, Mobility, and Hospitality making this a testament to its significant contribution to the country's thriving startup ecosystem.

The Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2023 showcases insights into the economy of the future by featuring unicorns from around the world that have remained on the path of innovation and thereby bolstered the economy. The report also provides an analysis of the startup landscape of the countries these unicorns are based in. It brings to the fore trends and opportunities in the startup world, identifying broad spaces that are attracting the world's top talent.

On being featured in this prestigious list, Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-founder, Razorpay said, "We are thrilled and humbled to have been recognized as one of the six Indian startups listed in the World's Top 100 Unicorns. It is not only a happy moment for us Razors, our customers, and industry partners, but it also serves as evidence of the immense potential that India's Financial sector has, showcasing our country's capabilities. Our journey began with a singular goal to strengthen India's financial infrastructure, and we remain committed to making a difference by changing how finance has been done traditionally in India. We will continue building a world-class product that powers small businesses to disrupt and scale. This recognition motivates us to continue working towards that goal and make a positive impact. We would also like to congratulate all the other disruptive companies across the globe that have made it to this list."

With its innovation-first mindset and razor-sharp focus on bringing millions of Indians under the ambit of digitisation, Razorpay has been at the forefront of India's fintech revolution. As it charts its next phase of growth, the feature in Hurun's Global Unicorn Index 2023 report indicates the company's commitment to building India's financial backbone.

Razorpay, a full-stack financial services company helps Indian businesses with comprehensive and innovative solutions built over robust technology to address the entire length and breadth of the payment and banking journey for any business. Established in 2014, the company provides technology payment solutions to over 10Mn businesses. Founded by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, Razorpay is the second Indian company to be a part of Silicon Valley's largest tech accelerator, Y Combinator. Marquee investors such as Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital, TCV, GIC, Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Matrix Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Y Combinator and MasterCard have invested a total of USD 741.5 Mn through Series A to F in funding. A few angel investors have also invested in Razorpay's mission to simplify payments and business banking and redefine how finance works in India.

