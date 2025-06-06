New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The Indian stock indices ended on a strong note and surged after the larger-than-expected policy rate cut, reflecting elevated optimism among the market participants on the last trading day of the week.

At the end of the trading on Friday, the BSE Sensex was at 82,188.99, up 746.95 points or 0.92 per cent, and the Nifty 50 was up 252.15 points or 1.02 per cent.

Also Read | Happy Weekend Quotes and Messages: Meaningful Sayings and Greetings To Refresh Your Mind and Inspire Joyful Vibes To Uplift Your Days Off.

The market analysts say that the RBI's decision to cut the repo rate exceeds expectations and gives a strong message to the markets that the apex bank is willing to move aggressively when macroeconomic conditions allow.

Following the MPC outcome announcements, Nifty Bank hit a new high, and the Central Bank was surprised with a larger-than-expected policy rate cut of 50 basis points, taking the repo rate to 5.5 per cent. The Nifty Bank ended at 56,578.40, climbing over 817 points.

Also Read | Shahjahanpur: Bihar Man Presumed Murdered Found Alive, Accused Released From UP Jail After 3 Years.

"This big rate cut will impact the margins of the banks and, therefore, bank stocks will be under pressure in the near term. However, the credit growth that this rate cut will hopefully stimulate will compensate for the dip in margins," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited."The Indian stock market responded optimistically to RBI's surprise and aggressive growth push policy," Vijayakumar further added.

CS Setty, Chairman at State Bank of India & Chairman at IBA said, "RBI today's monetary policy communication was action-packed - innovative, out of the box and an unanticipated surprise."

"The policy is definitely positive for all sectors of the economy, particularly for banking and finance. In particular, lower cost of borrowing will act as a counterbalance to any uncertainty," he added.

The investors also reacted strongly to the Realty, which rose over 4 per cent.

Reacting to the rate cut announcement, Mayank Jain, CEO, KREEVA, a real estate developer, said, "The reduced borrowing cost will not only strengthen homebuyers' sentiments but also help in easing the liquidity flow in the market.

"In light of significant market volatility and real estate witnessing a surge in the investment flow, this proactive approach signals the central bank's strong commitment to thrust economic momentum and boost investor confidence," Jain added.

Except for Media, which was one per cent down on Friday, all other sectoral indices ended higher with metal, auto, and consumer durables jumping over one per cent each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)