New Delhi [India], May 21: Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced jointly-engineered, integrated and supported images for Red Hat Enterprise Linux across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Available with the launch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10, these cloud-optimized offerings are tailored to specific hyperscaler environments, providing users with pre-tuned, ready-to-run images to more seamlessly build, deploy and manage workloads in the cloud.

In collaboration with AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft, Red Hat offers a ready-to-use approach for Red Hat Enterprise Linux deployments, facilitating smoother workload migrations, enhancing management and visibility for cloud deployments and delivering built-in security functions. The result is an out-of-the-box Red Hat Enterprise Linux experience that enables organizations to build faster with an optimized Linux platform in the public cloud of their choosing.

These cloud-centric offerings for Red Hat Enterprise Linux provide:

* Optimized performance in the cloud: Pre-configured, specifically-tuned profiles enable organizations to maintain consistency between reboots and modify settings for various subsystems without disrupting workflows.

* Contained drift and accelerated delivery: Image mode for Red Hat Enterprise Linux uses container-native tooling to allow organizations to deploy Red Hat Enterprise Linux as a bootc container image in the cloud, helping to streamline cloud-native application development and IT operations into a single pipeline.

* Enhanced observability and reporting: Built-in telemetry options offer a comprehensive view of organizations' Red Hat Enterprise Linux estate alongside other cloud services for unified visibility within the cloud provider dashboard.

* Improved security from boot to runtime: Image attestation and top-down memory encryption through Secure Boot, Confidential Computing and Confidential Hypervisor provide a streamlined approach to cloud deployments with a stronger security footprint.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux delivers a consistent foundation upon which organizations can standardize and scale, reducing complexity and providing a unified experience across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. By tuning Red Hat Enterprise Linux to meet unique cloud specifications, organizations can speed up application development, simplify management and increase efficiency to scale applications more dynamically while maintaining reliability.

Availability

Cloud-optimized Red Hat Enterprise Linux offerings are now available on AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Organizations can use their existing Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscriptions to migrate to the cloud or purchase pay-as-you-go options from their cloud marketplace of choice. Red Hat Enterprise Linux qualifies for committed spend programs with AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, and organizations can also participate in Red Hat's hybrid committed spend program for further procurement flexibility.

Red Hat Summit

Join the Red Hat Summit keynotes to hear the latest from Red Hat executives, customers and partners:

* Modernized infrastructure meets enterprise-ready AI -- Tuesday, May 20, 8-10 a.m. EDT (YouTube)

* Hybrid cloud evolves to deliver enterprise innovation -- Wednesday, May 21, 8-9:30 a.m. EDT (YouTube)

Supporting Quotes

Gunnar Hellekson, Vice President and General Manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Business Unit, Red Hat, "Red Hat's collaboration with AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft mark a significant leap forward in delivering cloud-ready, purpose-built offerings of the world's leading enterprise Linux platform directly into the hands of our customers. By engineering tailored experiences for Red Hat Enterprise Linux in the cloud, we are empowering organizations to accelerate their cloud transformations and deployments, enabling them to more rapidly achieve their business objectives and scale to embrace the next wave of IT innovation."

Manu Parbhakar, Director, Worldwide Business Application Partners, AWS, "AWS customers gain immediate differentiated value from this Red Hat collaboration through performance-optimized Red Hat Enterprise Linux profiles that work harmoniously with our world-class cloud services ecosystem. By combining Red Hat's container-native tooling with AWS's comprehensive security features and observability dashboard, organizations achieve a level of operational efficiency and global scale that simply isn't available elsewhere in the market."

Mark Lohmeyer, Vice President and General Manager, AI & Computing Infrastructure, Google Cloud, "Google Cloud is committed to providing our customers with the flexibility and tools they need to innovate and scale their operations. Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Google Cloud offers our customers a streamlined path to migrate, deploy and scale their workloads faster across the hybrid cloud, all while benefiting from integrated security capabilities and a simplified management experience. This collaboration further empowers organizations to achieve their business goals and accelerate their digital transformation on Google Cloud."

Brendan Burns, Corporate Vice President, Azure Compute at Microsoft, "Microsoft and Red Hat share a commitment to enabling organizations with a more seamless and comprehensive hybrid cloud experience. Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Microsoft Azure offers a powerful solution for organizations to achieve enhanced consistency across environments and more effectively manage usage and costs, helping them unlock greater business value in the cloud."

