Ravi Mohan’s Estranged Ex Wife Aarti Ravi Demands INR 40 Lakh Alimony per Month Post Divorce From Tamil Actor – Reports

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan filed for divorce from Aarti Ravi, his wife of 15 years in 2024. The past few days saw their relationship take an ugly turn with both levelling accusations against each other. As the legal proceedings have now begun, a media report claimed that Aarti demanded a hefty alimony of INR 40 crore per month as financial support.

South Team Latestly| May 21, 2025 05:24 PM IST
Ravi Mohan’s Estranged Ex Wife Aarti Ravi Demands INR 40 Lakh Alimony per Month Post Divorce From Tamil Actor – Reports
Ravi Mohan; Aarti Ravi (Photo Credits: X)

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has been in the news for quite some time now due to his personal life and dramatic separation from his estranged ex-wife, Aarti Ravi. Ever since the Ponniyin Selvan actor was spotted with singer Keneeshaa Francis at a wedding in Chennai, the two have been making serious allegations against each other, which they believe may have played a role in their breakup. Amid all this, Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi reportedly appeared before the 3rd Additional Family Court in Chennai on Wednesday (May 21). As per the latest development, Aarti has reportedly demanded a monthly alimony of INR 40 lakh post their divorce. Aarti Ravi Blames ‘Third Person’ for Breaking Up Marriage With Ravi Mohan, Calls Actor’s Abuse Allegations ‘Comical’ – See Statement.

Aarti Ravi Demands INR 40 Lakh Monthly Alimony From Ravi Mohan?

During the hearing at the 3rd Additional Family Court in Chennai, a report in News18 revealed that the presiding judge, Thenmozhi, heard Ravi Mohan's formal request, which detailed his reasons for seeking a divorce. It was observed that reconciliation was not an option between the two. On the other hand, Aarti Ravi filed a counter-petition seeking a monthly alimony of INR 40 lakh as financial support after the separation. As per the report, the judge took note of both petitions and requested Aarti and Ravi to submit their written responses before the next hearing, scheduled for June 12, 2025.

Aarti Ravi’s Latest Instagram Post

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aarti Ravi (@aarti.ravi)

In what she described as her final post on the separation drama, Aarti Ravi took to Instagram to defend herself against all the allegations made by Ravi Mohan, including those of physical, mental, and emotional abuse. She also spoke about their children, saying they were deeply hurt by everything that had happened and only wished to see their father at their paternal grandparents’ home or his office. Without naming Keneeshaa Francis, Aarti referred to her as a “third person” and held her responsible for their split. ‘Amid All the Noise…’: Following Dating Rumours With Ravi Mohan, Singer Keneeshaa Francis Shares Cryptic Note on ‘New Beginnings’ (View Post).

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi tied the knot in 2009 and are parents to two son, Aarav and Ayaan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2025 05:24 PM IST.

Tags:
Aarti Ravi Actor Jayam Ravi Jayam Ravi Jayam Ravi and Aarti Jayam Ravi Divorce Jayam Ravi Girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis Kenisha Francis Kenishaa Francis Ravi Mohan Ravi Mohan Aarti Ravi Divorce
Kenishaa Francis Ravi Mohan Ravi Mohan Aarti Ravi Divorce
