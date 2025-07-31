Redefining Digital Lending: IDFC FIRST Bank Offers Personal Loans in 30 Minutes with Zero Foreclosure Fees

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: IDFC FIRST Bank is setting a groundbreaking benchmark in digital lending with its FIRSTmoney personal loan -- offering up to Rs. 10 lakhs in under thirty minutes through a 100% digital process. This capability highlights the bank's commitment to customer-centricity, speed, and digital excellence.

FIRSTmoney Personal Loan: A Game-Changer in Digital Lending

Powered by its intuitive mobile banking app and intelligent underwriting engine, FIRSTmoney is revolutionizing the personal loan experience for millions of users. Here are the key features of FIRSTmoney personal loan:

* Fast Disbursal: Loans are disbursed fast in under 30 minutes.

* Flexible Borrowing: Depending on their credit profile, borrowers can choose a loan amount between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 10 lakhs and a suitable repayment tenure ranging from 9 to 60 months using a simple drag and drop feature. Further, they also have the flexibility to choose their EMI date between 3rd to 8th of a month.

* Zero foreclosure charges: In case a borrower wants to close their loan early they can do with zero foreclosure charges.

* Competitive Rates & Transparency: Personal Loan interest rates start as low as 9.99% p.a. and are calculated using the reducing balance method. Any applicable fees are also disclosed upfront, leaving room for no surprises.

* Fully Digital Process: Borrowers can complete the entire process online and don't need to submit any physical documents or collateral.

* Multiple Loans: Once approved, borrowers can access more loans on the app in just 5 minutes. They don't need to reapply or resubmit any documents. Monthly EMIs are charged only on the actual disbursed amount.

IDFC FIRST Bank is catering perfectly to the evolving financial needs of today's digitally savvy customers. This personal loan can be used for any purpose ranging from emergency medical expenses to travel plans, wedding expenses, education needs, or just managing monthly cash requirements.

How FIRSTmoney Is Aligned with IDFC FIRST Bank's Overall Vision

FIRSTmoney personal loan offering resonates closely with the bank's broader mission. As a "digitalfirst" universal bank serving over 35.5 million customers across 60,000 locations, IDFC FIRST Bank combines scale with ethical, digitally enabled banking. Customer convenience, transparency, and inclusion remain at the heart of its operations.

Impact & Recognition

FIRSTmoney has been integrated smoothly into the bank's digital lending ecosystem marked by its paperless and instant availability. And this isn't the only accolade: the bank was recently recognized amongst the 'World's Best Banks 2025' by Forbes, in partnership with Statista.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How fast is "instant" when it comes to FIRSTmoney personal loan.

Approval and disbursal take under 30 minutes via the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile app or web portal, far quicker than traditional loan timelines.

2. What are the loan amounts offered, and what's the tenure.

Loans range from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 10 lakhs, with repayment tenure options from 9 to 60 months.

3. What are the interest rates and charges applicable to FIRSTmoney personal loan.

Interest starts as low as 9.99% p.a. on a reducing balance basis. There are no foreclosure charges, and all fees are transparently disclosed during the loan process.

4. Which documents are required to apply for FIRSTmoney personal loan.

The entire application process is completely online and doesn't require any paperwork. However, you will need a valid Aadhaar number and will need to keep your original PAN card handy during the Video KYC.

5. Can I get a top-up loan with FIRSTmoney.

Once approved, you can avail multiple personal loans via FIRSTmoney without reapplying. EMIs are applicable only on the disbursed amount.

6. What is the EMI for a 1 lakh personal loan.

EMI for IDFC FIRST Bank personal loan starts at just Rs. 2,124 per lakh. You can calculate your exact EMI using this personal loan EMI calculator.

