New Delhi, July 31: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said everybody except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman know that India is a “dead economy”, as he alleged that the BJP-led government has destroyed India's economic, defence and foreign policies. Speaking with reporters in the Parliament House complex, Gandhi also claimed that a trade deal with the US will happen and Trump will define it, while Prime Minister Modi will do what the American President tells him to do. PM Narendra Modi Not Able to Say ‘Donald Trump Is Lying’ as US President Will Lay Bare Truth: Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

Gandhi's remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25 per cent tariff and penalties on India and called India and Russia “dead economies”. Asked about Trump's criticism of the Indian economy, Gandhi said, “He is right, everybody knows this except the prime minister and the finance minister, Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact.” PM Narendra Modi Used Armed Forces To Protect His Image, Must Show Courage To Rebut Donald Trump’s Claims, Says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha During Operation Sindoor Debate (Watch Videos).

‘The Indian Economy Is Dead’

THE INDIAN ECONOMY IS DEAD. Modi killed it. 1. Adani-Modi partnership 2. Demonetisation and a flawed GST 3. Failed “Assemble in India” 4. MSMEs wiped out 5. Farmers crushed Modi has destroyed the future of India’s youth because there are no jobs. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 31, 2025

Gandhi alleged that the BJP has destroyed the Indian economy in order to help billionaire Gautam Adani. “The External Affairs Minister gives a speech that we have a genius foreign policy. On one hand, the US is abusing you and on the other hand China is after, and thirdly when you send delegations across the globe then no country condemns Pakistan. How are they running the country? They don't know how to run the country,” Gandhi said.