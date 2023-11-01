PNN

New Delhi [India], November 1: Lumin Coatings, a leading player in sustainable roof cooling solutions, is excited to talk about its innovative product, LuminX Cool Roof Paint. Revolutionizing sustainability in India, LuminX Cool Roof Paint is designed to combat the rising temperatures in hot regions across the country, providing much-needed respite from the scorching sun. This groundbreaking product is applicable in residential, industrial, commercial, and various other sectors, redefining energy efficiency, eco-friendliness, and sustainability in construction and home maintenance.

LuminX Cool Roof Paint acts as a shield against extreme heat, not only cooling the roof but also creating a more comfortable interior environment, addressing the discomfort and high energy consumption caused by relentless heat.

The benefits of LuminX are extensive. It reduces the reliance on energy-hungry air conditioning systems, resulting in substantial energy savings. Homeowners, industries, cold storages, poultry farms, religious places, and businesses can actively contribute to a greener and more sustainable future by adopting this innovative solution while providing a comfortable, cool environment to their workers, employees, and attendees. Furthermore, it plays a pivotal role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating the urban heat island effect, contributing to a healthier planet.

LuminX Cool Roof Paint proudly holds the prestigious GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) certification, attesting to its exceptional quality and positive environmental impact, making it a trusted choice in the market.

The newly launched website, www.lumincoat.com, serves as an informative resource center, providing insights into the benefits of LuminX Cool Roof Paint through text and engaging videos. Notably, it offers dedicated sections for various business sectors, providing a platform for partnerships in promoting sustainability and energy efficiency. The website will also feature regular updates with informative blogs and videos on various sustainability and cool roof painting topics.

Lumin Coatings is proud to share some noteworthy statistics:

* Over 10 million square feet of roof area have been converted to cool roofs.

* LuminX Cool Roof Paint has made a significant impact from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and in more than 5 countries.

* It has reached all states of India, covering over 100 cities, from metropolitan areas to remote villages.

* Over 10,000 Indian households have experienced the benefits of LuminX, along with 200+ business enterprises.

* Top customers include Genpact, Hiranandani, Prestige Group, Jindal SAW, IOCL, Tata Power, LIC, and many more.

For more information, please visit www.lumincoat.com or contact our media relations department at info@lumincoat.com or +91-9166506029.

