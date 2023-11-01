Mumbai, November 1: Water supply in several areas across six of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wards in Mumbai is set to be disrupted for a span of 24 hours, commencing from 4 am on November 2. According to multiple reports, this measure is in response to the BMC's urgent need to replace a 900 mm diameter water channel and conduct essential repairs on water pipelines ranging from 300 mm to 1800 mm in diameter to rectify leakages.

The affected wards encompass key regions such as Deonar, Chembur-Tilak Nagar, Ghatkopar-Vidyavihar, Kurla, Parel-Sewri-Naigaon, and Matunga-Sion. The areas in the aforementioned wards to face complete suspension of water supply include Shivaji Nagar, Lallubhai compound, Chembur Camp, Rajawadi east, Vidyavihar, LBS Marg, Nehru Nagar, Kurla East, Dadar East, Matunga East, Wadala, and Chunabhatti.

Additionally, certain healthcare institutions such as KEM, Tata, Bai Jerbai Wadia, and MGM hospitals, alongside localities like Sewri, Jerbai Wadia Marg, Hindmata, Lalbagh, and Abhyudaya Nagar, will encounter partial water cuts during the specified period. Earlier, on October 31, multiple regions in Andheri, Jogeshwari, and Goregaon faced a water cut for approximately 15 hours. The disruption was initiated to facilitate the connection of a newly laid mains water line to the Versova outlet.

The BMC stressed the significance of a structural audit on Veravali 1 and 2 reservoirs during the maintenance window, highlighting their pivotal role in supplying water to numerous suburban areas. The authority has urged residents to utilize water resources prudently and store adequate amounts in preparation for the predicted low water pressure during the specified periods of maintenance work.

