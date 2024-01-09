NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 9: In a new initiative to reshape the landscape of creativity and cross-cultural development in higher education, Rishihood University, entered into a strategic partnership with Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Malaysia, helmed by Professor Manika Walia, Dean, School of Creativity, Rishihood University.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) spanning a duration of five years, highlights joint efforts in industry-led global immersion programs for students, research projects, conferences, and cross-cultural development initiatives, aiming to leverage the strengths of each institution, thereby providing students and faculty with unique opportunities for driving optimum growth and enhanced learning.

Expressing her elation at the signing of the MoU, Professor Manika Walia, Dean, School of Creativity, Rishihood University said, "We at Rishihood University believe in creating social impact through quality education and a blend of innovation and creativity. In order to do this, it is even more important to equip students with the necessary skills and tools to bolster their creative spark thereby encouraging them to think differently and in more unique ways. Our partnership with Limkokwing University stands as a testament to our mutual commitment at fostering excellence in creative education. Through this endeavor, we aim to equip our students with the skills and perspectives necessary to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world, enabling them to navigate and contribute meaningfully towards diverse cultural landscapes with confidence and empathy I am extremely thankful to Limkokwing University for collaborating with us and I look forward to seeing further such collaborations in the future."

The MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for collaboration not only between the two universities but also cross-cultural development serving to enrich the educational experience for students. Rooted in the belief that creativity transcends borders and that global collaboration is key to birthing the next generation of creative leaders, this collaboration reflects both universities' shared commitments to fostering innovation and enabling creativity.

Rishihood University, instituted in Sonepat, Haryana in 2020 is India's first impact university. Based on the ideologies of Rishihood, the University aims to impart impactful education and inculcate leadership capacity to its students with a curriculum anchored on self-leadership, mentorship, experience and multi-disciplinary learning.

Founded and led by people who come from a diverse set of backgrounds including business, public life, spirituality, academia, social entrepreneurship, technology, and social work, the University offers a multi-disciplinary, multidimensional, and multimodal way of learning.

