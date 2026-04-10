PNN

New Delhi [India], April 10: Rishihood University has announced the opening of admissions for the 2026 academic session, inviting applications for its undergraduate and doctoral programmes. The university continues to strengthen its position as an impact-driven institution focused on nurturing future-ready leaders through interdisciplinary and experiential learning.

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Admissions are now open across programmes such as B.Tech (Computer Science & AI, Computer Science & Data Science), BBA Entrepreneurship, B.Design, B.Sc (Hons.) Psychology, and Ph.D programmes across disciplines. The university follows a holistic admissions process that evaluates applicants on academic performance, aptitude, and personal interviews, while also accepting scores from national-level entrance exams.

Speaking on the announcement, Prof. (Dr.) Shobhit Mathur, Vice Chancellor, Rishihood University, said, "Higher education today must go beyond degrees and prepare students to navigate complexity, build solutions, and contribute meaningfully to society. At Rishihood, we are reimagining learning by integrating technology, human development, and real-world problem-solving to shape leaders who can build the future."

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Rishihood University offers a range of merit-based and need-based scholarships aimed at making quality education accessible to deserving students. These include the Vidya Shree Scholarship for academic excellence, Pragya Jyoti for financial support, and the Next-Gen Women Leaders Scholarship, which is designed to empower young women with leadership potential.

Highlighting this initiative, Soumya Aggarwal, COO, Rishihood University, said, "The Next-Gen Women Leaders Scholarship is our way of backing young women who are ready to lead -- not just academically, but in the real world. At Rishihood, we don't just talk about inclusion; we build for it."

The university's interdisciplinary approach integrates technology, entrepreneurship, design, mental wellness, and public policy into a unified learning ecosystem. Students are exposed to industry-linked projects, global immersion opportunities, and hands-on learning experiences that go beyond traditional classroom education.

Beyond financial support, Rishihood University's scholarships are looking to attract and back a new generation of students who are not just seeking degrees, but are driven to create, solve, and lead.

Whether it is launching ventures, working on real-world problems, or shaping communities, these scholarships recognize initiative, curiosity, and a bias for action. The university actively seeks applicants who demonstrate a builder's mindset, with focus on those who have started something of their own, taken ownership of ideas, or shown the courage to think differently. It provides them with the ecosystem, mentorship, and resources to turn ambition into impact.

With a fully residential campus at Sonipat, Rishihood University emphasizes not only academic excellence but also personal growth, community engagement, and leadership development.

Admissions are currently open, with multiple application rounds extending till June 2026.

Prospective students can apply through the official admissions portal or write to their admission team <admissionteam@rishihood.edu.in> to explore scholarship opportunities.

About Rishihood University

Rishihood University is reimagining higher education as a force for national transformation. It shapes learners for personal growth, professional excellence, and public impact in an industry-integrated, values-first learning environment. With an interdisciplinary approach that integrates technology, entrepreneurship, design, mental wellness, and public policy; Rishihood aims to create a new generation of conscious professionals.

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