At least ten people have died and several others remain missing after a boat carrying approximately 25 to 27 tourists capsized in the Yamuna River on Friday afternoon. The accident occurred around 3:15 PM near a pontoon bridge in the Vrindavan area. According to Mathura DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey, the vessel-carrying a group of pilgrims primarily from Ludhiana, Punjab-reportedly lost control before crashing into the floating bridge. Witnesses suggest that strong winds caused the boat to rock violently and gain uncontrollable speed just before the impact. Uttarakhand: Boats Collide Head-On in Alaknanda River Near Dhari Devi Temple, Major Tragedy Averted; Video Goes Viral.

Rescue operations were launched immediately, involving local police, fire services, and over 50 local divers. While ten bodies have been recovered, officials confirmed that approximately 16 to 17 individuals have been rescued and shifted to Ram Krishna Mission Hospital for treatment. Gautam Singhania Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident, Raymond Group MD Recovering in Mumbai.

Overcrowded Boat Capsizes in Yamuna River

#WATCH | Mathura, UP | Mathura DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey says, "At approximately 3.15 PM, a boat accident took place on the Yamuna River, at the site where a pontoon bridge is located. It is reported that there were approximately 25 to 27 people on board... The prima facie cause… https://t.co/dOsFuyAxYqpic.twitter.com/VRBqSKIEDN — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2026

#BREAKING : 10 Dead, Several Missing as Boat Capsizes in Yamuna in Mathura At least 10 people have died and several others are reported missing after a tourist boat capsized in the Yamuna River in Mathura. Rescue operations are currently underway as authorities search for… pic.twitter.com/P16Na7I1du — upuknews (@upuknews1) April 10, 2026

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams from Ghaziabad have arrived to assist in the search for those still unaccounted for. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolences and directed district authorities to provide all necessary medical aid and compensation to the victims' families. Search efforts continue as divers navigate deeper sections of the river to locate the remaining missing passengers.

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