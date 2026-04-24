VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: Rose Merc Ltd (RML), a BSE-listed company with a strong focus on sports management, events, and talent development, is proud to announce its strategic entry into tennis ball cricket. The company has partnered with the Eknath Solkar Foundation to organise the Maharashtra Tennis Cricket Champions League (MTCCL) Season 1 - Maharashtra's first premier tennis ball cricket league.

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The MTCCL Season 1 promises high-voltage, fast-paced action and pure competitive cricket, bringing together top talent from across the state in an exciting new format designed to expand the reach and popularity of tennis ball cricket. The league is officially affiliated to the Tennis Cricket Sport Federation India (ITCSF), ensuring the highest standards of organisation, umpiring, and player development.

This initiative aligns with Rose Merc Ltd's ongoing commitment to grassroots sports development, creating structured platforms for emerging cricketers and promoting innovative formats that make the game more accessible and thrilling for players and fans alike.

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Mr. Brijesh Solkar, representing the Eknath Solkar Foundation, said:

"Tennis ball cricket has always been the heartbeat of grassroots cricket in Maharashtra. With MTCCL, we are taking this passion to a structured, professional level. Partnering with Rose Merc Ltd allows us to create a platform that not only showcases talent but also provides real opportunities for players to grow and be recognised."

Mr. Purvesh Shelatkar, Executive Director, Rose Merc Limited, added:

"MTCCL is a natural extension of our vision to build scalable and impactful sports properties. Tennis ball cricket has massive participation and viewership potential, and through this league, we aim to professionalise the format, attract wider audiences, and create a sustainable sporting ecosystem."

About Rose Merc Limited

Rose Merc Limited is a diversified BSE-listed company engaged in sports management, event organisation, investments, and related activities. The company actively supports cricket academies, player sponsorships, and large-scale sporting events with the objective of nurturing talent and building sustainable sports infrastructure in India.

Media Contact:

Ms Vaishali Parkar Kumar, Managing Director,

Rose Merc Limited

Email: info@rosemerc.in

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