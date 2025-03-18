VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: ROX Hi-Tech Limited (NSE: ROXHITECH), a leading enterprise software development, IT consulting, and system integration company, has achieved a significant milestone by incorporating a subsidiary in Mauritius, marking its strategic expansion into the international market.

The newly formed subsidiary, ROX Hitech - Mauritius, will act as an overseas arm of the company, leveraging growth opportunities in the global IT landscape. This strategic move aligns with ROX Hi-Tech's vision of extending its market presence, capitalizing on emerging business prospects, and enhancing service offerings to international clients.

With an authorized and paid-up share capital of USD 100, ROX Hitech - Mauritius is poised to strengthen the company's foothold in enterprise software development and IT solutions. The subsidiary's establishment underscores ROX Hi-Tech's commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering technology-driven business solutions.

Commenting on this development, Jim Rakesh Managing Director, ROX Hi Tech Limited said, " The incorporation of our subsidiary in Mauritius marks a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy. This move enables us to access new markets, optimize resources, and extend our world-class IT solutions to a broader international clientele. We believe this strategic expansion will play a crucial role in our long-term growth, strengthening ROX's global presence and brand recognition.

With this subsidiary, we aim to reinforce our expertise in Enterprise Software Development, IT Consulting, and System Integration, positioning ourselves as a trusted technology partner for enterprises worldwide. This step is fully aligned with our vision to enhance service offerings and seize emerging opportunities in the evolving digital landscape."

