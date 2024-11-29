VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 29: India's first independent Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) based content streaming platform RunnTV (owned by Runn Media Labs) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with eMedia Investments, a large media group and a leading broadcaster, by viewership, in South Africa. As part of this partnership, eMedia has also made a strategic investment in RunnTV. This partnership and investment will enable both companies to combine expertise and resources across media and technology, catalysing their growth across the digital streaming landscape both in India and in the overseas markets. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

RunnTV is a new-age streaming platform offering its users free, high-quality entertainment across genres while providing advertisers a premium, brand-safe space to effectively reach their target audiences. RunnTV is targeting the emerging and high growth FAST market in India and beyond. Since its launch in November 2023, it has built and captivated audiences with its curated content and unique experience delivered with user-friendly interface across mobile and connected TV devices. The app's appeal to a broad audience can be attributed to RunnTV's commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment experience that caters to the evolving preferences of today's digital audience.

Speaking on the new partnership, Manish Sinha, Founder & CEO at RunnTV said, "eMedia joining us as a partner and a strategic investor presents exciting new opportunities for RunnTV. The partnership will fuel a robust and sustainable growth, technology and product innovation, expanded content offerings, and expansion to new markets. We look forward to this partnership to reshape digital entertainment, not only in India but across the globe."

eMedia is a large media conglomerate in South Africa having businesses in television and radio broadcasting, OTT streaming, content production, and properties and facilities. In South Africa, eMedia holds a prime-time audience market share percentage in the high thirties and owns multiple marquee media brands including eTV, eNCA, eVOD, Openview, Cape Town Film Studios and YFM. Through this collaboration, eMedia will not only further strengthen its already strong digital portfolio but will also leverage Runn Media Labs' media technology and RunnTV platform to expand its digital business to other international markets including India.

"We are very excited to invest in and partner with RunnTV and join forces on this exciting journey," said Khalik Sherrif, CEO at eMedia. "RunnTV team has built a strong technology that powers its FAST platform and has an exciting and promising roadmap. We look forward to working closely with the talented team at RunnTV to shape the future of media and entertainment together."

This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both RunnTV and eMedia, as it aims to accelerate innovation, growth, and content diversification, leveraging eMedia's extensive network and industry expertise. The partnership is expected to enhance RunnTV's capabilities in delivering high-quality, free-to-access streaming services while also expanding its footprint in India and other global markets.

About RunnTV

RunnTV is owned by Runn Media Labs which is a new age company working at the convergence of media and technology and focuses on building technology and B2C products in the media domain. RunnTV is the first Indian independent Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) based content streaming platform, powered by proprietary technology, delivering curated content and unique experience to its users across devices without any subscription.

About eMedia Investments

eMedia Investments is the South Africa based media group, listed on Johannesburg Stock Exchange, having a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector, with additional assets in the content, properties and facilities sectors. eMedia group, with a prime-time audience market share percentage in the high thirties, stands as a significant media force in Southern Africa and beyond and operates influential independent broadcasters that collectively reach millions of viewers.

For more information, visit https://emediaholdings.co.za/ or https://runn.tv/

