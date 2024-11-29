NewJeans and their agency, ADOR, have been in conflict since the start of the year. Days after Min Hee Jin's resignation as CEO of ADOR, the K-pop group announced their departure from the agency and its parent company, HYBE. NewJeans' Hanni opened up about her experiences with workplace bullying and systemic discrimination within HYBE Labels, during a National Assembly audit. On November 28 at 8:30 PM, all five members—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—attended an emergency press conference and shared that they were leaving ADOR. During the press meeting, member Hanni said that their agency, "neither has the ability nor the will to protect the group. Staying at the agency will only prolong our psychological pain and waste our time." NewJeans Announces Departure From ADOR at Emergency Press Conference; Agency Says Agreement Is in ‘Full Effect’.

On Friday (November 29), NewJeans' media representative shared ADOR's complete response to the certification of contents sent by NewJeans on November 13. During the press conference on November 28, NewJeans announced that they would present the document to which ADOR had responded, confirming they would be making it fully public.

NewJeans Shares ADOR Response

ADOR’s Responses (Photo Credits: Soompi)

ADOR’s Summary of Responses to NewJeans’ Demands

ADOR’s Responses (Photo Credits: Soompi)

NewJeans’ Hyein Acknowledges Inability To Use Band Name After Leaving ADOR

Once their contract is terminated, it is stated that they will never be able to use the name 'NewJeans'. In response to this, Hyein stated that they are fully aware that they won’t be able to use the band name once they leave ADOR. NewJeans’ Hanni Workplace Harassment Controversy: ADOR Supports K-Pop Girl Group, Urges BELIFT LAB To Address ‘Unnecessary Controversies’. NewJeans Aware of Name Restrictions Following Contract Termination

[🐰🎙️#NewJeans — Press Conference] 🐹Hyein: And lastly, after today we are aware that we may not be able to use the name ‘NewJeans’. But the 5 of us will never change from being the essence of ‘NewJeans’. 🐹: And we have no intention of giving up the name ‘NewJeans’. To some… pic.twitter.com/DHVWr8XLDW — NEWJEANS NEWS🇰🇷 (@newjeansnews_) November 28, 2024

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2024 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).