Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 6: Sagebrook International School marked its soft launch this October, welcoming its core team and founding leaders into an intimate gathering that offered a first look at the school's philosophy, values, campus, and vision for learning.

Conceived as a transformative space for young minds, Sagebrook places childhood at the center of its purpose. Its foundation rests on the belief that learning should be joyful, rooted in empathy, and responsive to the evolving needs of children in today's rapidly changing world. Anchored in the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IB PYP) and developed in collaboration with Whitgift School in London, one of UK's leading independent schools with over a 425-year legacy of academic excellence, Sagebrook blends global best practices with local cultural depth, offering a program that fosters exploration and curiosity.

"Our vision at Sagebrook is to empower young learners to think deeply, care deeply, and act wisely," said Zoë L. Hauser, Head of School.

Sagebrook's founding team brings together decades of expertise. Praveen Raju, a renowned leader in educational reform and founder of Suchitra Academy, and Eshita Raju, a Harvard-educated specialist in child development, have envisioned a school that balances global standards with warmth and innovation with values.

Admissions for the 2026 academic year are now open. Be part of a new story in education, learn more at sagebrook.in.

Admissions officer number: 91 7997888880

