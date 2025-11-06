The first ODI of this ongoing three-match bilateral series between the hosts Pakistan national cricket team and the South Africa national cricket team was an absolute thriller. The Green Shirts have won this game by two wickets, with just two balls to spare in the chase. South Africa batted first, scoring 263, getting all out in 49.1 overs. Pakistan chased the target in 49.4 overs, slamming 264/8. Now, both sides will be gearing up for the PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025, scheduled to be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. Pakistan Beat South Africa by 2 Wickets in PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025; Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Bowlers Star As Green Shirts Go 1–0 Up.

Meanwhile, the Proteas will be led by Matthew Breetzke, who will captain a young side. Shaheen Afridi will be captaining the hosts. Ten Sports and A Sports will provide the PAK vs SA ODI Series 2025 live telecast on Television. Tapmad and Tamasha are the live streaming partners in Pakistan for the PAK vs SA ODIs. The upcoming game is organized to be hosted on Thursday, November 6. Will the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast be available on PTV Sports? Scroll below and find out. Pakistan vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd ODI 2025 and Who Will Win PAK vs SA ODI?.

PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025

Match PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 Date Thursday, November 6 Time 3:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time Venue Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad Live Telecast, Streaming Details in Pakistan Ten Sports and A Sports, Tapmad and Tamasha

Is Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?

Unfortunately, the PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast won't be available for viewing options on PTV Sports. The Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 broadcast rights were allotted to A Sports and Ten Sports by PCB, hence fans in Pakistan will not be able to watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI on PTV Sports TV channel.

