Deepika Padukone's sudden exit from Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 and Spirit sparked a strong debate around the eight-hour work shift. In an interview, the Padmawat actress said that many male actors in the industry were working for eight hours a day. But when she demanded the same, it became a huge issue. Now, Yami Gautam, who is busy with promotions of her film HAQ, came out in support of Deepika Padukone's demand for the eight-hour workday in the film industry. ‘Haq’ Movie Review: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi Lift a Heavy-Handed Courtroom Drama That Is Sneaky About Its Politics (LatestLY Exclusive).

Yami Gautam Supports Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Work Shift Demand

In an interview with Times Now, Yami Gautam shared her thoughts about the debate surrounding the eight-hour work shift in the film industry, and said, "Whether a woman is working or a homemaker, every mother is special and does everything she can for her child. As much as we would like a time cap like any other field, but ours is a little different. Locations, permissions, permutations, combinations, other actors, technicians, there are so many things. So this whole concept of time cap, for me, is very subjective to an actor, a producer and a director collaboration and the understanding."

Yami Gautam’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

The actress added, "There are actors who only shoot for eight hours a day, shoot five days a week, they don't do night shoots. This is pre-decided among the director, producer and actor. So why is it that if a female actor has said it, it has become an issue. At the end of the day, we are human beings making art and emotions in very odd circumstances." She concluded by saying that there is nothing wrong with asking about time if it suits the production. Fact Check: Has Deepika Padukone’s Name Been Removed From OTT Versions of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’? Debunking False Viral Video Claiming So!.

Yami Gautam and Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Projects

Yami Gautam is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film HAQ, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The movie, scheduled for a theatrical release on November 7, 2025, is based on Shah Bano's landmark 1985 Supreme Court case. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has an exciting lineup of films in her pipeline. She will be seen in Atlee's upcoming magnum opus A22xA6 alongside Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. She will also share screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's King.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2025 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).