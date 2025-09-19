BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 19: Sai Life Sciences (BSE: 544306 | NSE: SAILIFE), an innovator-focused Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the opening of Unit VI, a dedicated facility for Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) production, in Bidar, India. Located alongside Unit IV, the company's flagship API manufacturing site, Unit VI has been established exclusively for veterinary APIs.

The new facility is designed to meet the highest standards of safety, sustainability, and regulatory compliance, ensuring the production of high-quality APIs for veterinary applications. With this expansion, Sai Life Sciences aims to provide efficient and scalable manufacturing solutions to leading global animal health companies.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences, said: "This investment strengthens our ability to meet the growing global demand for high-quality veterinary pharmaceuticals while ensuring the highest standards of innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. We are proud to support our innovator partners in their mission of offering reliable solutions that enhance animal well-being."

The market for veterinary APIs presents a significant growth opportunity, driven by increasing demand for veterinary medicines and advancements in animal healthcare. Sai Life Sciences' investment in this facility aligns with its strategic vision to enhance its offerings in niche, high-value segments of the pharmaceutical industry. With over two decades of manufacturing expertise, Sai Life Sciences has established itself as a trusted partner in API production, known for its advanced process capabilities, operational excellence, and stringent quality standards. The new facility leverages advanced technologies, robust supply chain management, and best-in-class safety practices to ensure reliable and cost-effective manufacturing of animal health APIs.

