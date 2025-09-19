New Delhi, September 19: In a major drug bust, Customs officials at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport arrested two Mumbai men with drugs worth Rs five crore. The arrests were made on Thursday, said the Customs Department in a press release issued by the Office of the Deputy/Assistant Commissioner, Air Customs at the airport.

The operation was held after getting specific intelligence inputs and conducting further analysis. Two passengers arrived at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, on September 17 from Bangkok on flight number FD146. The passengers were intercepted and sent to the green channel for X-ray examination of their personal belongings and baggage by Customs officials deployed at the bus stand. Ferozepur Drug Bust: Police Bust Cross-Border Racket in Punjab, Seize Heroin Worth INR 75 Crore, 22-Year-Old Smuggler Nabbed (See Pic).

Subsequently, upon checking the black baggage being carried by the passengers, eight green polythene packets containing NDPS substance, suspected to be Ganja/Marijuana (Hydroponic Seeds), with a net weight of 4.917 kg, were recovered. When the green substance was tested, it prima facie appeared to be ganja/marijuana (hydroponic seeds).

The Customs officials have registered a case of smuggling of NDPS substances packed in eight packets, suspected to be Ganja/Marijuana (Hydroponic Seeds). These eight packets were vacuum-packed plastic bags containing NDPS substances. The value of the substance is approximately Rs 4.917 crore. Ghazipur Drug Bust: Police and ANTF Nab 3 Smugglers Near UP’s Semrachak Faiz Village, Recover Heroin Worth INR 1 Crore.

The press statement said, “In view of the above, it is clear that the passengers have violated the provisions of Section 8 of the NDPS Act, 1985 and have committed offences punishable under Sections 20 and 23 of the NDPS Act, 1985.” Accordingly, the passengers were arrested under Section 43 of the NDPS Act, 1985, said the officials. The green substance, suspected to be ganja/marijuana (hydroponic seeds), was seized along with the packaging material under Section 43 of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is ongoing in the matter, said the officials.

Earlier in the month, the Narcotics Control Bureau, Chennai, arrested three persons, including a Nigerian, after busting a major cocaine syndicate at the airport. At the time of the arrest, the accused were carrying 5.618 kilograms of cocaine worth at least Rs 60 crore, which was seized by the authorities.

