Mumbai, September 19: The iPhone 17 series officially went on sale in India today. Apple Stores in Mumbai and Delhi saw long queues of customers eager to get their hands on the latest iPhone models. Apple had launched the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in India on September 9 and announced that official sales would begin on September 19. The new smartphones bring several improvements over the iPhone 16 series.

The iPhone 17 lineup has largely retained the same pricing as its predecessors, though the Pro models have seen a slight increase. The iPhone 17 base variant is offered at the same price, while the newly introduced iPhone Air comes at a higher price point. This year, Apple discontinued the iPhone 17 Plus model and replaced it with the Air version. iPhone 17 Sale in India: Apple Store in Mumbai, Delhi See Long Queues of Customers as iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Sale Begins (Watch Videos).

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India

iPhone 17 Pro Max is the latest model launched in India last week by Apple. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India starts at INR 1,49,900 for 256GB storage. Apple offers a 512GB variant at INR 1,69,900, and the 1TB variant is priced at INR 1,89,990. There is also a 2TB iPhone 17 Pro Max variant that is priced at INR 2,29,900. iPhone 17 Pro Max is available in Silver, Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue.

iPhone 17 Pro Price in India

Apple iPhone 17 Pro price in India is INR 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB variant is available at INR 1,54,900. Apple has kept the price of the top 1TB variant at INR 1,74,900. The model is available in Silver, Deep Blue and Cosmic Orange shades.

iPhone Air Price in India

Apple iPhone Air price in India for the 256GB variant is INR 1,19,900. There is also a 512GB variant available at INR 1,39,900. The customers interested in getting more storage can buy the 1TB variant of iPhone Air at INR 1,59,900. iPhone Air is sold in Space Black, Cloud White, Sky Blue and Light Gold colourways. iPhone 17 Sale Begins: People Queue in Large Numbers Outside Apple Store in Mumbai’s BKC (Watch Video).

iPhone 17 Price in India

The iPhone 17 price in India for the 256GB storage variant is INR 82,900. The customers can also choose a 512GB variant with a price of INR 1,02,900. This year, Apple has skipped the 128GB storage option, even for the base variant. iPhone 17 standard model comes in Mist Blue, Lavender, Sage, White and Black shades.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Apple's Official Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

