Mumbai, Pune (Maharashtra)/ Bangalore (Karnataka)/ New Delhi [India], February 26: The Global Business Symposium 2024 was held on 24th February 2024 at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Al Mankool, Dubai, UAE. The event commenced with the recognition of His Excellency Udaya Indrarathna - Ambassador of Sri Lanka to UAE as Pride of UAE by Saimik Sen, the Editor-In-Chief of Herald Global, setting a high-spirited tone. The Pride of UAE was marked by the felicitation of eminent names who have advanced their talents and skills in building up the glory of UAE. Pride of UAE was designed keeping in mind those iconic figures across the sands of the Emirates who have made the entire Emirates proud with their achievements & laurels. The conclave garnered attention due to the presence of notable individuals such as Nimish Makvana Hon. Director - UAE Chapter, Past Chairman ICAI-Dubai, Past President IBPC Dubai, Senior Partner - Crowe UAE, His Excellency Ahmed Elmatwalley Mohamed - CEO at Private Office of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamadan Al Nahyan, Evandro Oliviera - COO at Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Her Excellency, Laila Rahhal El Atfani, a Goodwill Ambassador - UAE, President & Founder of Business Gate, UAE, Sanja Radlovacki Executive Director at United Arab Emirates & Serbia Business Club, Syed Moosa Raza Global Partnership Advisor Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Feisal Al Qassimi, His Excellency Khameis Abdulla Alhmoudi - General Manager - The Private Office Of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, His Excellency Ahmed Al Hosani - CEO - The Private Office Of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, His Excellency Yaqoob Al Ali - from Dubai Royal Family, Executive Director & Private Advisor - Office of His Highness Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, who were honored with the Pride of UAE Awards. The event also included the recognition of various leaders across Asia as The Industry's No. 1 - Leaders of Asia, conceived by Herald Global & ERTC Media to revere the unique entrepreneurs and their leadership roles in sports, education, entertainment, business, arts, science & technology, etc. These leaders have earned the No. 1 position in their respective industries with their sheer hard work and immense potential winning the topmost position of recognition. The award ceremony witnessed the felicitation of renowned dignitaries across Asia like Esther Eden, Esha Rohit Oza, Safwan Sobhan, Sumayyah Al Suwaidi, Shilpa Ananth, Layla Kaylif, Mina Pejovic, Nehal Abdel Aziz, Amna Al Haddad, Deeba Salim Irfan, Moosa Sultan Al Halyan, Rizwan CP, Kavisha Kumari Egodage, Sacha Jafri, Ashraf Ghori, Elena Kovalenko, Dr. Mary Jane Alvero Al Mahdi, DJ Bliss, Habiba Al Marash, George Athanas, Marlene Murphy. These accomplished individuals were honored with Industry No. 1 awards in their respective categories.

Overall, the Global Business Symposium 2024 was a roaring success that saw all the Top dignitaries of UAE in attendance, celebrating the achievements of outstanding individuals and brands across Asia.

Prestigious Brands is a listing of super driven brands that have performed consistently and have redefined the benchmarks of their Industries, establishing their presence across the Asian markets.

Here is the listing of the Prestigious Brands of Asia awards: Bisleri International Private Limited, Petrofac, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, SERVO, RAKBANK, Emirates, Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Donear Group, Zivame, Finolex Pipes & Fittings, Joy e-bikes, Pran Group, Omaxe Limited, Beximco Group, Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Bangkok Airline, Dialog, Mumbai Duty Free, DBS Bank, Akbar Tea, Tata Astrum Super, Bashundhara Tissue, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., Topps India, Alloy Industry Co. Ltd., BRB Cable Industries Limited, Piramal Realty Pvt. Ltd., Telkomsel, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., TVS Jupiter, AMARON, Haier India, Petronas, Banpu Public Co. Ltd, Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd and Lux Cozi.

The next category of Prestigious Rising Brands Awards were: Spykar, Nestle LACTOGROW, Cred, FabriCare by D'Decor, Amazon Pay, Tira, Disney+ Hotstar, Casagrand, Mia by Tanishq, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, ThoughtSol Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Lenskart, Starbucks-Fizz by Parle Agro.

Finally, the Global Business Symposium 2024 was concluded by the last unique category, known as the "Marketing Meister". This category was specially curated to felicitate various dignitaries who have successfully led their brands to reach the pinnacle of success. These awardees consisted of: Mohammad Towfique Hasan, Khatija Lokhandwala, Aakash Mishra, Marketing Team - Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Amit Butani, Pravin Kumar Wilson Purty, Pravin Kalnawat, Harshvardhana Gourineni, Mohammad Parvez Rahman, Neelima Burra, Nikita Desai, Marketing Team - Casagrand, Gaurav Ramdev, Gayatri Prakash Chhabria, Marketing Team - Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd, Kyron Dinshaw, Aniruddha Haldar, Tarun Sharma.

The event concluded with the announcement of the next edition of the awards, which is scheduled on the 20th of April 2024, at ITC Maratha, Mumbai. After this successful symposium, Herald Global aspires to create another milestone with its next edition of the leadership summit. Please check the below links for further information:

www.prestigiousbrands.cowww.herald.globalwww.barc.asiawww.ertcmedia.com

