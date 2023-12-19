PNN

New Delhi [India], December 19: The grand annual event of the Samarpan Kala Kendra "Samarpan Utsav" took place on December 16th at the Shri Ram Kala Kendra in Delhi. The students' presentations in the program showcased various colours, with the Shiv Stuti - Bharatanatyam performance leaving a lasting impact.

Pandit Jay Kishan Maharaj and his wife Ruby Mishra were the chief guests at this event. Additionally, DR. Ajit Gupta, the Chairman of Park Group Hospital, graced the occasion. The event was led by the co-founders and gurus of the organization, Pradipto Chakravarti and Ritu Gupta.

The purpose of this celebration was to display the hard work and talent of the students and to encourage them. Under the guidance of Bharatanatyam guru Falguni Majumdar, students showcased their artistic talents. Over 100 students from Dedication participated in this event, spanning an age range from 5 to 55 years.

The Dedication institution has been promoting Indian classical dance and singing for over a decade. Its successful operations are led by co-founders Guru Ritu Gupta, Guru Pradipto Chakravarti, and Managing Director Brijesh Gupta.

While addressing the event, Ritu Kumari stated that the success of such grand events is the result of students' hard work. Through these programs, students not only understand their culture but also become familiar with their history and traditions.

Speaking at the event, Pandit Jay Kishan Maharaj mentioned that such events steer students towards art. They put their best efforts into learning something new and presenting it, which not only develops their personality but also enhances their skills in the field of art.

DR. Ajit Gupta, Chairman of Park Group Hospital, praised the significance of such programs in today's era. He highlighted how children face immense stress due to studies and competitive exams, and events like these help in bringing a sense of calm and learning something new while keeping stress at bay. Through such programs, they not only learn something new but also stay away from stress.

It is an institute for Indian classical dances based in Gurugram.

This school follows the ancient Guru- shishya parampara to impart the necessary knowledge and skills to its students was a long cherished dream of Guru Pradipto Chakraborty (Kathak) and his disciple Guru Ritu Gupta (kathak). A decade of samrapan's existence has placed it amongst the premier institutes in its field, and hundreds of students have joined and excelled. We impart classical dance training for all age groups students with the belief that age is never a barrier if a person has dedication and passion to follow. We have students of age group 5 to 55 years in our institute.

