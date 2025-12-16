VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 16: Govardhan Ecovillage (GEV), in collaboration with IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, NIT Warangal and IGBC successfully hosted SANKET 2025 - Sustainability through Ancient Knowledge & Emerging Technologies, a landmark national conference that brought together India's leading sustainability pioneers, researchers, and practitioners.Historic Gathering Celebrates India's Sustainable Future; Govardhan Ecovillage & IIT Bombay Sign Strategic MoU for Capacity Building and On-Ground Research Implementation.

Held at the Victor Menezes Convention Centre (VMCC), IIT Bombay, the all-day conference under the theme "Unlocking Green Minds" drew over 240 attendees and featured 50+ research papers across three critical sustainability themes: Renewable Energy & Solar Technologies, Water Conservation & Management, and Sustainable Innovation rooted in Indian Knowledge Systems.

Conference Highlights

The conference featured keynote addresses and panel discussions from India's most celebrated sustainability leaders, including:

* Gauranga Das, Director, Govardhan Ecovillage

* K. Ramasubramanian, Institute Chair Professor & Sanskrit Scholar, IIT Bombay

* Dr. Anuradda Ganesh, Clean Energy & Biomass Expert, IIT Madras

* Shri Subramanian Chidambaran, Chief Strategy Officer, Cummins India

* Shri Ranpal Singh, Tata Power, Energy Collaboration Leader

* Shri Vishwanath Srikantaiah, Rain Man of Bengaluru

* Plus expert panelists on heritage conservation, sustainable agriculture, and green energy with subject expert Prof Pennan Chinnasamy as moderator

Key outcomes:

* 50+ peer-reviewed research papers presented across parallel tracks

* Recognition of Best Papers and Posters in respective themes

* Tri-institutional certification awarded to all participants (GEV, GESH-IITB, KSS-IITK)

* Intensive panel discussions on integrating ancient wisdom with modern technological solutions

* Vibrant networking among academics, industry leaders, policymakers, and practitioners

Strategic Partnership: GEV & IIT Bombay MoU

In a significant development, Govardhan Ecovillage and IIT Bombay signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing sustainability through collaborative capacity building, living lab creation, and on-ground breakthrough research implementation.

The partnership focuses on:

* Capacity Building: Joint training programs and workshops on sustainable technologies, water management, renewable energy, and agro-tech innovations

* Living Labs: Development of demonstration projects at GEV for testing and scaling sustainable solutions in real-world rural settings

* On-Ground Research Implementation: Translating academic research into practical, scalable solutions benefiting rural communities and supporting India's sustainability goals

This strategic collaboration exemplifies SANKET 2025's core vision: bridging India's timeless wisdom traditions with cutting-edge scientific innovation to create lasting, community-centered sustainability solutions.

Conference Theme & Impact

Participants--ranging from researchers and students to entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and policymakers--engaged in meaningful dialogue on practical solutions for energy transitions, water security, rural entrepreneurship, and consciousness-driven sustainability.

Looking Ahead

The success of SANKET 2025 marks the beginning of a sustained movement to position India as a global leader in sustainability through the integration of ancient wisdom and modern innovation. The GEV-IITB partnership is expected to yield tangible outcomes in the coming months, including pilot projects, capacity-building initiatives, and peer-reviewed publications.

SANKET 2025 affirms the possibility of a conscious, sustainable, and regenerative future--one grounded in India's timeless values and powered by technological excellence.

About SANKET 2025

SANKET 2025 was a national conference organized by Govardhan Ecovillage (GEV, Wada) in association with the Kotak School of Sustainability (IIT Kanpur), Green Energy & Sustainability Hub (GESH), IIT Bombay, NIT Warangal and Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

