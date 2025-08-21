VMPL

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21: Sanskriti University, conducted its sixth convocation ceremony in a majestic and spiritually uplifting atmosphere with the attendance of great saints, renowned dignitaries, education leaders and renowned personalities from other walks of life. The day was historic for the university when 2045 students were awarded degrees in recognition of their academic excellence.

The convocation was the true reflection of the academic excellence and holistic education spirit of Sanskriti University, harmonizing tradition with progressive ambitions. Chancellor Dr Sachin Gupta honored the ceremony with his presence wherein honorary degrees were awarded to Dr J.C. Chaudhry, founder of Aakash Institute and noted educationist, and Ashutosh Rana, a renowned Bollywood actor, writer, poet and orator.

Ceremonial Inauguration

The ceremony started with the lighting of the traditional ceremonial lamp before the idol of Goddess Saraswati indicating the pursuit of knowledge and singing the national anthem. The march of students from the academic departments which is led by NCC cadets and Gurukul students, added sanctity and pomp to the event, which classified the university as traditional as well as academically high profile.

Dean of Student Welfare, Dr Dharmendra S. Tomar, greeted the audience, including faculty members, students, parents, and dignitaries, in a formal manner.

Keynote Address by Ashutosh Rana

Delivering the keynote address, Ashutosh Rana invited the students to remain humble in the event of success, stating:

"Always take care of three things - addiction, disease, and honorary titles - because although the first two have cures, the vanity of an honorary title is not curable."

Alumni of National School of Drama and a renowned personality of Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films, Rana expressed gratitude to Chancellor Dr Sachin Gupta for the honor bestowed upon him by stating:

"I feel fortunate to receive this award from Sanskriti University. It is less of a title and more of an obligation to the responsibility that follows recognition."

Message by Dr J.C. Chaudhry

Dr J.C. Chaudhry, a distinguished educationist, author of numerous books, and well-known numerologist, instructed graduates not to ever forget that education is an ongoing process.

The degree which has been conferred on you today is not the culmination of your education - it is just the commencement. The years that you have spent here were the halcyon days of your life, but the real life has started now. Never be satisfied with what you have done; always try for something better."

Instilling resilience, he continued:

"If God places you in a difficult situation, it is to lead you to learning and building a better future. Never give up searching for knowledge - I continue learning something new every day."

Chancellor's Vision for the Graduates

Chancellor Dr Sachin Gupta during his speech planted in the graduating batch the values of perseverance and determination:

"Never give up in life. Stand firm in the face of adversities, and success will be yours. Congratulations to all our graduates on a future that is bright with achievement and fulfillment."

Achievements and Progress of Sanskriti University

The university progress report was given by Vice Chancellor Prof M.B. Chetty, observing that Dr Sachin Gupta is India's youngest chancellor and is dedicated to making Sanskriti University the country's fastest-growing educational institution.

He enumerated notable achievements, which were:

* Launch of 25 student entrepreneurship ventures.

* Signing of notable MOUs with top institutions in the USA and UK.

* Support to ISRO's Yamuna River Project.

* Establishment of excellent academic and research infrastructure.

Esteemed Guest Addresses

Dr Nalinaksha S. Vyas (IIT Kanpur) emphasized that learning goes beyond formal education:

"This is not the end of your learning - it is the beginning. Now life will be your teacher."

He also spoke of the changing education system and the integration of artificial intelligence in education.

Vinay Kumar Pathak, Chairman Association of Indian Universities (AIU), emphasized the collective role of students, parents, and teachers towards academic success, defining the convocation as an ancient tradition that imparts the manner of living.

Sudeep Goenka (Goldiee Group) drew parallels between the university leadership and the Hindu trinity, and called Chancellor Dr Sachin Gupta, Pro-Chancellor Rajesh Gupta, and Vision Group Chairman Mukesh Gupta the "Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh" of Sanskriti University. Addressing students, he said:

"This is going to be one of the most memorable experiences of your life. There are 10,000 students here and any one of you can be the chancellor of tomorrow."

Awards and Degrees Awarded

Degrees and honors were conferred as follows:

* 21 PhD degrees.

* 232 Master's degrees.

* 1,277 Bachelor's degrees.

* 515 Diploma degrees.

Exemplary students were conferred with:

* 45 Gold Medals.

* 44 Silver Medals.

* 39 Bronze Medals.

The graduates also swore an oath, committing themselves to ethical standards and ensuring that they contribute to society with their knowledge and abilities.

Honoring Distinguished Guests

Chancellor Dr Sachin Gupta paid the following dignitaries' ceremonial shawls and souvenirs:

* Ashutosh Rana, Actor, Author, and Poet.

* Anantashree Vibhushit Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Satishacharyaji Maharaj.

* Mahamandaleshwar Hemangi Sakhi Maa.

* Pujya Chinmayanand Bapu Ji.

* Dr Nalinaksha S. Vyas, IIT Kanpur.

* Sharda Sarvagya Peethadhishwar Swami Amritanand Devtirth Ji.

* Acharya Manish Ji, HIMS Chandigarh.

* Dr J.C. Chaudhry, Aakash Institute Founder.

* Sudeep Goenka, Goldiee Group.

* Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, AIU Chairman.

* Rajesh Gupta, Pro-Chancellor, Sanskriti University.

* Mukesh Gupta, Chairman, Vision Group.

* Dr M.B. Chetty, Vice Chancellor, Sanskriti University.

* Dr Meenakshi Sharma, CEO, Sanskriti University.

The ceremony was compered by the university's Placement Cell representatives Jyoti Yadav and Vikas Kaushik.

A Memorable Celebration of Learning

The sixth convocation was not just a celebration of academic success but also an inspirational gathering that reasserted the ideals of humility, grit and also lifelong learning. The attendance of spiritual gurus, educators, and cultural icons reinforced the vision of the university in producing graduates who are intellectually empowered, morally grounded, and socially engaged.

While the graduates left the campus with their diplomas in hand, hope and resolve in the air, they now embark on a new chapter in their lives, equipped to apply the knowledge they've acquired and make a difference in the world.

About Sanskriti University

Located in Mathura, India, Sanskriti University has provided world class education across different disciplines of study, fostering academic excellence, creativity, and personal growth. Committed to great emphasis on well-rounded development, the university helps students to thrive in a changing global society.

Media Contact:

Public Relations Office

Sanskriti University

https://www.sanskriti.edu.in/

