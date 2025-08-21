Ranchi, August 21: Ranchi, Jharkhand’s capital, is witnessing massive public anger after a teacher from Shraddhanand Bal Vidyalaya was accused of sexually exploiting female students through obscene online conversations and attempts to lure them into hotels. The accused, identified as Abhishek Kumar Sinha, allegedly pressured more than 15 girls to strip during video calls, with at least one student reportedly taken to a hotel and subsequently refusing to attend school.

The disturbing revelations surfaced on social media, where complaints tagging the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Chief Minister, and Education Secretary quickly went viral, prompting swift administrative action. Ranchi DC Manjunath Bhajantri confirmed that a three-member probe committee had been constituted to investigate the allegations and that initial action had already been taken. Jayanagar Coaching Viral Video: Teacher Running ‘Rakesh Mathematics Coaching Centre’ Caught Doing Obscene Acts With Girl Student, FIR Registered.

District Education Superintendent (DSE) Badal Raj personally visited the school, met staff and students, and directed that no teacher be granted leave until the inquiry is completed. He further instructed that the accused not be assigned any classes pending the outcome of the investigation. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Teacher Arrested for Making ‘Obscene’ Video Call to Male Student on Social Media.

The probe panel comprises Seema Kumari, Block Education Extension Officer of Ormanjhi; Rajesh Kumar, Headmaster of High School Bodeya; and Rakesh Mishra, Headmaster of High School Bijulia, Ratu. They have been tasked with submitting their findings within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the accused teacher has gone incommunicado, with his mobile phone switched off and no attendance reported at school. Authorities stated that strict legal action will follow if the charges are substantiated. DSE Raj said that the teacher “will not be spared under any circumstances” if found guilty.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).