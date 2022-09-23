Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sany Bharat, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, heavy machinery and renewable energy solutions participated in INTERMAT exhibition at the Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre, Nesco, Goregaon. Counted amongst the world's top 3 construction shows, this is the first edition of INTERMAT in India which kicked off on September 19.

Sany Bharat had put up an exciting range of excavators in the Mini, Small and Medium range along with some interesting attachments that the brand offers. It gave the brand an astounding opportunity to highlight the USPs of their medium SY225C-10HD GENe, Mini - SY35U and small excavator SY80. These machines have been exclusively designed keeping Indian customer requirements in mind. This reflects into company's deep understanding of the Indian market and customer sentiments.

The Sany SY225C-10HD GENe is poised to become the most sought-after excavator in the 22T class premium segment with its unmatched performance and versatility. This energy efficient machine is 8% more productive and 11 per cent more fuel efficient than machines in this segment and is designed to perform in the most demanding work conditions. Reinforced boom & arm with cast and forged-end fittings and thicker steel plates makes this excavator truly reliable to perform longer in toughest applications like a quarry or similar underfoot conditions.

Speaking on the occasion Dheeraj Panda, Chief Operating Officer (Sales, Marketing & Customer Support), Sany Heavy Industry India Pvt Ltd said, "INTERMAT is a great platform to showcase our best-in-class equipment and enhance our brand awareness to visitors. We got an amazing response from the exhibition with people thronging to our stall and enquiring about our excavators. Overall, we were delighted to be a part of an eclectic crowd, which gave us an opportunity to interact with our existing and potential customers and display our machines."

In its journey of last 20 years in India, Sany Bharat has become a key player in infrastructure equipment industry and a leader in Earthmoving, Lifting, Foundation, Port, Concrete and Mining Product Segments. Customers see a value proposition when they buy Sany equipment as it is designed to enhance quality, improve productivity and optimize cost. The company also has a wide service network and a gamut of products to choose from, thereby helping their dealers and customers to get the best out of their investments. Sany Bharat has also set up a toll-free number 18002093337 for all queries related to sales and services.

Sany Bharat was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany Bharat invested more than INR 750 crores to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in multiple Business verticals viz: Earth Moving, Lifting, Foundation, Mining, Ports, Concrete, Roads and Renewable Energy solutions. Presently, Sany Bharat offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, milling machine, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.

The company has already established a strong network of around 42 dealers and more than 210 touch points across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 23000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany Bharat has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

