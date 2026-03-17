Mumbai, March 17: Persistent rumours regarding the death of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have taken a new turn following the release of a video intended to prove he is alive. While the Prime Minister appeared in a casual setting to debunk claims of his assassination, eagle-eyed social media users have flagged what they call a "missing ring anomaly". Critics argue that a wedding ring visible in some frames appears to vanish or blur in others, fueling fresh allegations that the footage is an AI-generated deepfake.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has repeatedly dismissed these claims as "fake news", maintaining that Netanyahu is healthy and actively managing state affairs during the ongoing regional conflict. Benjamin Netanyahu Posts New Video With Civilians As Death Rumours Refuse To Die Down.

Netanyahu Releases Fresh Video After Social Media Flooded With Death Rumours

שומרים על ההנחיות ומנצחים ביחד >> pic.twitter.com/HC5w3PqKuV — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 16, 2026

The 'Missing Ring' of Benjamin Netanyahu and AI Speculation

The controversy centres on a video released on Monday, March 16, showing Netanyahu with civilians. Posting the clip on his official account, the Israeli Prime Minister wrote, "Sticking to the guidelines and winning together". The footage shows Netanyahu speaking with people at an outdoor location, apparently aiming to counter the rumours circulating on social media.

Very Cool Disappearing Ring, Says X User

🤣🇮🇱 Hi @netanyahu, very cool disappearing ring! If only you could use AI to make Iranian missiles disappear too… pic.twitter.com/T24iBTBlOo — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) March 16, 2026

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Ring Seems To Just Disappear While He Is Moving His Hand

I slowed it down frame by frame! Benjamin Netanyahu’s ring seems to just disappear while he is moving his hand 😳 This is 100% real footage that I screen-recorded directly from the video he posted today. Starting to freak me out… Analyze this @grok and tell us if it is AI pic.twitter.com/BbPf9ljbdU — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 16, 2026

Is This Also AI? Asks X User

BREAKING: WHY DOES NETANYAHU’S RING DISAPPEAR AS HE MOVES HIS ARM… Is this also AI??pic.twitter.com/LR7d7YfFQR https://t.co/vARx2L5Uxs — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) March 16, 2026

The footage was a direct response to a viral "six-finger" conspiracy from a previous televised address, which fact-checkers attributed to a camera angle illusion. In this latest clip, sceptics have scrutinised his left hand, claiming:

The Ring Anomaly: Digital sleuths posted slowed-down segments where the Prime Minister’s wedding ring seemingly disappears during specific hand movements.

Digital sleuths posted slowed-down segments where the Prime Minister’s wedding ring seemingly disappears during specific hand movements. Consistency Issues: Netizens argue that these "glitches" are classic hallmarks of generative AI, which often struggles to maintain small, reflective objects like jewellery in motion.

Addressing the 'Six-Finger' Theory

Aware of the previous week's digital firestorm, Netanyahu used the cafe video to mock the idea that a digital avatar had replaced him. At one point, he raised both palms to the lens, sarcastically asking viewers if they would like to "count the fingers". While mainstream outlets largely debunked the "six-finger" claim as an optical illusion caused by the base of his palm, the persistent scrutiny suggests a deep-seated public distrust of official digital communications amid the current heightened security environment. Benjamin Netanyahu Death Rumours: New Video Released To Clear the Air Triggers Fresh Row, Netizens Again Call It ‘AI-Generated’.

Rumours Surrounding Benjamin Netanyahu's Death

The rumours of Netanyahu's death gained traction following a period of intense military escalation between Israel and Iran in early March. Speculation was further amplified by unverified reports from foreign outlets claiming a successful strike on the Prime Minister's residence. In response, the Shin Bet recently implemented "unprecedented" security protocols, including high-tech body and footwear scanners for the leader’s protection. This heightened secrecy has inadvertently created an information vacuum that state adversaries and conspiracy theorists have filled with manipulated media.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 07:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).