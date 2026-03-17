Mumbai, March 17: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Shimla and surrounding districts, forecasting a prolonged spell of inclement weather through the upcoming weekend. A fresh and active Western Disturbance is expected to affect the region starting late tonight, March 17, resulting in widespread rain, thunderstorms, and hail across the mid-hill regions.

After a sudden hailstorm on Monday turned the "Queen of Hills" white and caused temperatures to plummet, meteorologists warn that the peak intensity of this new weather system will likely be felt between March 18 and March 20. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast and Update: Rain and Thunderstorms Lash City; IMD Issues Orange Alert for National Capital for Today.

Shimla Weather Forecast and Updates

Day-by-Day Forecast for Shimla: March 17-March 22

According to the IMD's seven-day outlook, residents and tourists should prepare for wet conditions and low visibility:

Tuesday, March 17: Generally cloudy with light rain. Temperatures are expected to hover between a minimum of 4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius.

Generally cloudy with light rain. Temperatures are expected to hover between a minimum of 4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius. Wednesday, March 18 & Thursday, March 19: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph). An Orange Alert is active for these days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph). An Orange Alert is active for these days. Friday, March 20: Continued thunderstorm activity with moderate rain; temperatures will remain below normal, peaking at 17 degrees Celsius.

Continued thunderstorm activity with moderate rain; temperatures will remain below normal, peaking at 17 degrees Celsius. Saturday, March 21 & Sunday, March 22: The weather is expected to stabilise slightly, though generally cloudy skies and light scattered rain will persist.

Impact on Agriculture and Tourism

The recent precipitation has significantly reduced the rainfall deficit in Himachal Pradesh, which had reached nearly 98 per cent earlier this month. While the rain is a boon for recharging local water resources and providing much-needed moisture for apple orchards and Rabi crops, the accompanying hailstorms remain a concern for farmers. For tourists, the sudden chill has brought a return to winter-like conditions. Authorities have advised commuters to be cautious of slippery road conditions and low visibility, particularly on the Shimla-Kufri and Shimla-Solan stretches.

Safety Advisory for Travelers

The IMD suggests that those travelling to the higher reaches of Shimla district, such as Khadrala and Narkanda, should stay updated on road clearances as light snowfall is possible in these elevated zones. Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor items due to predicted high-velocity winds.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 08:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).