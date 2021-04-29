Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sathguru Software announced today the launch of its cloud-based, one-of-a-kind electronic signature software "CryptoESIGN" www.cryptoesign.com

CryptoESIGN is cloud-subscription based electronic signature software with a unique single-screen operational interface. CryptoESIGN uses a self-explanatory user interface concept to make navigation simple and easy for users. "We wanted to design a product that is easy for technology adept and non-technical users as well," said Kannan (Ragu) Nathan, Director. In these pandemic times, when everything is becoming digital, CryptoESIGN not only helps to cut turnaround time and increase efficiency but also builds trust and transparency through digital traceability.

CryptoESIGN self-explanatory user interface has no learning curve at all and needs no training to users. "CryptoESIGN will find a use case in every business irrespective of industry and size. With the rapid pace of innovation to integrate with blockchain and other added functionality in the near-immediate release, we wanted to provide a differentiated product to customers," he added.

"We want to make products that give great fulfillment to users and make them feel accomplished at every moment of their work," he further added.

