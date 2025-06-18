VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the launch of its next-generation TeSys Deca Motor Starters in India, aimed at boosting efficiency and advancing sustainability. The new TeSys Deca Advanced 115A and 150A contactors reinforce the company's commitment to simplicity and performance. Engineered to deliver greater operational reliability, the Advanced range helps industries reduce energy consumption and optimize resource usage.

With enhanced durability and smart engineering, the TeSys Deca Advanced contactors provide a future-ready solution for industries seeking to improve uptime, efficiency, and sustainability. The solution is ideal for OEMs, system integrators, and industries such as manufacturing, utilities, infrastructure, and mining.

Nikhil Pathak, Vice President, Digital Energy and Power Products, Schneider Electric, Greater India, said, " At Schneider Electric, innovation goes beyond technology--it's about delivering lasting value for our customers and the environment. With the launch of the TeSys Deca Advanced, we are providing smart, durable, and easy-to-deploy solutions that perform reliably even in the toughest conditions. These products reflect our commitment to sustainability, efficiency, and operational excellence--helping industries across India improve performance, reduce downtime, and accelerate energy savings."

Key Features:

* Sustainable by design: Delivers a 22% reduction in CO2 emissions owing to its eco-friendly green design, supporting sustainability goals and responsible manufacturing practices.* Engineered for harsh conditions: With extended product lifetime at the customer site, TeSys Deca Advanced ensures maximum durability, even in harsh and demanding environments.* High Efficiency Compatibility: Built as an efficient motor control solution, it is optimized for use with high-efficiency motors, offering improved performance across a wide range of industrial setups.* Simplified and Scalable: Features an 80% reference reduction and enables up to 20% workload savings, supporting ease of integration and faster time-to-market for machine and panel builders.

The TeSys Deca Advanced 115A & 150A contactors are now available through Schneider Electric's channel partners and authorized distributors across India.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

#EcoStruxure #UPS #Datacentre #AI

