New York, June 18: A 36-year-old employee at a Lowe’s hardware store in Dickson City has been arrested and charged with first- and third-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing a coworker during an overnight shift early Saturday morning. The accused reportedly shot the coworker three times over workplace harassment and then confessed to his crime in a mail to HR.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Wasnetsky, reportedly shot 44-year-old Jeff Moeller three times, twice in the head and once in the back, while the victim was operating a forklift, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WNEP and the Scranton Times-Tribune. Moeller, a father of three, was rushed to Geisinger Community Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. US Shocker: Babysitter Assaults 3 Children With Belt in New York City, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Police say Wasnetsky called 911 immediately after the incident, calmly telling the dispatcher, "I'd like to report a shooting at Dickson City Lowe's. I was the person that did it." He claimed the act was the result of "months of harassment" and frustration over unresolved complaints.

In a disturbing twist, authorities revealed that Wasnetsky had emailed Lowe’s human resources department before the shooting, detailing his grievances and stating the violence could have been avoided if his concerns had been addressed. Store management told police that prior complaints were investigated but lacked sufficient evidence. US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators reportedly shows Wasnetsky approaching Moeller from behind, shooting him at close range, and firing again as Moeller attempted to crawl away. According to police, Wasnetsky later admitted he had practiced shooting with his Springfield 9mm handgun in preparation for the attack and initially planned to take his own life afterward but changed his mind.

A GoFundMe created by Moeller’s sister revealed that he, too, had previously filed complaints about Wasnetsky, citing "troubling comments" made toward him. Wasnetsky was taken into custody at the store’s front entrance without incident. He is being held without bail at Lackawanna County Prison.

