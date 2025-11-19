NewsVoir

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 19: Scindiya Kanya Vidyalaya, Gwalior has proudly been honoured with two Gold Awards at the 50th International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC) 2025 held in Taiwan. This achievement underscores the school's commitment to excellence in process innovation and student-centred educational quality.

Three teams from SKV presented their original quality-improvement projects before an international jury of educators and industry leaders:

* Team Saksham - "Promoting Cleanliness to Foster a Healthier and More Sustainable Environment"Focused on transforming the campus into a 95% waste- and plastic-free zone, the team implemented actionable cleanliness drives and long-term waste-management systems to build a cleaner, greener school environment.

* Team Siddha - "Mental Health and Stress-Free Living"Addressed the growing need for mental well-being by introducing daily meditation sessions, music therapy during sports hours, and peer-support initiatives that promoted mindfulness and emotional resilience among students.

* Team Samadhan - focused on strengthening the "Emotional Well-Being of new Entrants at SKV" through the Total Quality Management (TQM) methodology, implemented under the guidance of the top management by the school well-being team. The case study highlighted institutional efforts to promote holistic wellness by integrating well-being practices that ensure a smooth and confident transition for students entering a new environment.

Out of these, Team Saksham and Team Siddha were awarded Gold at ICQCC 2025, while Team Samadhan earned widespread appreciation for its social relevance and impact and received a Silver award.

"This win means so much to us because it proves that ideas led by students can drive real change," said Anika Singh from Team Saksham. "Presenting our cleanliness project on an international stage reinforced our belief that sustainability begins with small, consistent actions."

Ms. Neha Pal, faculty in-charge for Team Siddha, added "The awards validate the quality culture we've nurtured at SKV for years. Our students are learning to combine empathy, creativity, and structured problem-solving -- exactly what global education should inspire."

"Winning two Gold Awards on a global platform is a moment of immense pride for all of us. These achievements reflect the collaborative spirit of our students and faculty, their discipline in execution, and our school's unwavering commitment to continuous improvement," said Mrs. Nishi Misra, Principal, Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya.

The ICQCC 2025, hosted in Taiwan, brought together more than 500 teams from 15+ countries to showcase innovations in quality management, process improvement, and organizational excellence. SKV's dual gold win puts it among the top-performing institutions globally in the education category.

Through focused awareness campaigns and structured activities led by the school's well-being team and faculty members under the guidance of the Principal, the initiative helped new students maintain balance between body, mind, and surroundings -- making the campus truly "A Home away from Home."

Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV), Gwalior is a premier all-girls residential school founded by Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia and spread across a serene 37-acre campus. Guided by HH Maharani Priyadarshini Raje Scindia and led by Principal Mrs. Nishi Misra, SKV has been ranked the #1 Girls' Boarding School in the IVY League category. With over 500 students, the school blends strong pastoral care with modern, tech-enabled learning. Rooted in Indian culture, SKV fosters holistic development through academics, global exchanges, and student-led initiatives in sustainability, innovation, and community service.

