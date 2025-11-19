While many are still debating the human vs. AI debate and whether AI will replace jobs, many have overcome this illogical idea and have reaped profits from it. It was never AI vs. humans but rather AI and humans.

Here's where some digital marketing agencies had understood this transition and its positive outcome in results way before and are now serving extra-edge digital marketing skills. AI thus helps to plan practical insights with logic that agencies combine and use to achieve higher ROI. But which agencies were way ahead of time? Well, let's check the top 10 AI-powered digital marketing agencies of India.

1. Digiexe by Jitendra Vaswani

Jitendra Vaswani is one of the top AI digital marketing consultants globally, with over 12 years of experience in the industry. He has founded Digiexe , where he and his team provide comprehensive results-driven digital marketing solutions.

The work focuses on helping startups and established ventures grow. His agency has served more than 1400 clients to multiply their revenues and has hands-on experience as well. Accordingly, Digiexe delivers real, quantifiable results. The agency's expertise has driven AI-powered solutions that leverage proven digital marketing strategies for sustainable growth.

In terms of SEO, they have helped people reach the first page of SERPs. Their team consists of 20 professionals with more than 25 years of combined experience. Accordingly, they implement SEO strategies such as content optimization, link building, and driving organic traffic to the target audience. Their team uses AI insights to optimize ad campaigns across platforms like Google Ads and Meta for target audiences, enabling the company to maximize ROI with low spend.

High-ROI Paid Advertising.

Another highlight is that Digiexe is a Google Certified Partner, and its team has executed more than 1,000 search engine marketing projects for brands like FirstCry and Zopper, delivering efficient results.

Moreover, their work with international companies gives them an edge in using AI for content optimization, trend prediction, and outshining competitors. Apart from data and SEO, they have a special focus on e-commerce, D2C, B2B, and affiliate marketing campaigns.

With constant upskilling and innovation to provide the best results for its clients, Digiexe has managed to stay on top for years.

2. Digilligence by Navneet Prashar

Navneet Parashar has founded Digilligence , where he aims to deliver result-oriented SEO and digital marketing solutions. Their goal is to help organizations achieve outstanding growth results and establish a stronger digital presence. With the use of AI-powered insights, they have achieved better productivity and efficiency in their results, plus targeted content for LLMs as well.

Thus, Digilligence's results speak volumes, as they have helped more than 200+ companies to rank their site on the first page of SERPs. Hence, they are renowned for providing top-notch quality SEO, SMO, content marketing, consulting, and digital marketing services. Moreover, their approach aligns with their client's business goals and hence makes a high impact. The inclusion of AI in marketing strategies provides end-to-end visibility into ranking.

3. Web Wallah by Mayank Kumar

Web Wallah (a venture of Montaki Technologies), founded by Digital Growth Strategist Mayank Kumar, is one of India's premier ROI-driven digital marketing agencies. Web Wallah has scaled 100+ brands through SEO, high-performing websites, and ads that deliver 6–8x ROAS. Web Wallah specializes in SaaS product marketing, real estate marketing campaigns, e-commerce growth, and promoting medical healthcare. Thus, they bring niche expertise to each of their projects.

Web Wallah provides many services, including SEO, social media marketing, ROI-driven marketing, automation setup, Google & Meta Ads, and AI-powered web development, all of which you can tailor as per your business goals and budget. Web Wallah has managed over ₹50 million in Meta ad spend, delivering proven results for clients worldwide. Their young, dynamic team has earned 20+ community awards for digital excellence and proven results.

As one of the best digital marketing agencies in India, Web Wallah uses intelligent data-driven tactics and bespoke creative work to boost visibility, engage the right audience, and drive conversions. If you’re searching for a trusted full-stack, ROI-driven marketing agency, Web Wallah is equipped to elevate your brand and deliver results.

4. Designing Brain by Jatin Batra

As intellectual as the name sounds, so actionable are the results that Jatin Batra's Designing Brain provides. Under the former's leadership, it has helped over 500 clients achieve their digital goals. DesigningBrain provides various services, including press releases, guest posts, press conferences, magazine articles, podcasts, and news channel interviews, where they have special expertise.

The team uses their experience, advanced AI technologies, and expertise to craft digital solutions for both individuals and brands that align with their results expectations. Besides, they balance practicality and visibility for optimal results. The agency's content strategizing skills are also par excellence, which enables them to balance practicality and visibility for the best results.

Additionally, his founder being one of the top industrial voices does have immense knowledge and insights to implement for their clients. This expertise is evident from the fact that he has been rewarded with the Icons of Asia award as well.

5. Appfinz Technologies by Kishan Kumar

Kishan Kumar has founded Appfinz Technologies , where he provides AI-based digital marketing services, including website development, SEO, social media management, Shopify development, and more. Yet, their AI audits provide a deeper technical, logical, and creative check for digital marketing campaigns, helping them better align with goals. Under Kishan's guidance, his team empowered small- and medium-scale businesses to outshine their competitors. Moreover, their agile digital campaigns provide sustainable results.

Appfinz combines useful metrics with creative marketing to craft strategies that yield results. The agency also helps brands enhance their digital presence and drive organic traffic, in addition to providing paid media outreach. Thus, if you are looking for a committed AI-powered digital agency, then Appfinz would suit your needs.

6. Diginex Marketing by Durgesh Mishra

Diginex Marketing is another underrated gem, an AI-powered digital marketing agency founded by Durgesh Mishra. It understands their project goals and accordingly plans and executes strategies to achieve the desired objectives. This can span across wide-ranging areas, including targeting the right audience, building brand awareness, generating organic traffic, driving lead generation, nurturing customer relationships, and increasing sales.

They had begun their agency in 2014 to provide the best services to their clients. It is evident from the fact that they had provided SEO, social media, and lead generation services to more than 100 businesses by 2017. Soon, since 2020, they have grown to a team of 500+. The agency meticulously uses AI strategies in its campaigns to measure quantifiable results across various goals of client retention, sales, lead generation, organic traffic, and more.

7. Blackate

Blackate is a leading, performance-driven, AI-based digital marketing agency in India. While they are highly recognized for their work, most appreciate the huge experience of their team members. Thus, they combine their experience, AI-powered insights for data analysis to measure performance and ROI for a results-driven approach that is measurable and can be optimized accordingly.

A single strategy doesn't work for all projects and clients; hence, they put in their best efforts to design a strategy that provides effective ROI while understanding the requirements of the individuals. Besides, they have worked with leading brands, which has given them an edge in efficiency. Moreover, they develop innovative strategies as the project demands, ensuring their results remain viable in the long run. Altogether, metrics-driven strategies remain central to their initiatives, and accordingly, they have a modern SEO approach in digital marketing.

8. Earticle Media Technology by Sarvesh Singh

Sarvesh Singh's Earticle Media Technology has been around for years and has been winning customer loyalty by delivering consistent, high-quality results. Their focus on sustainable strategies without chasing volatility helps their results to stay resilient against algorithmic updates. Further, they use AI to predict algorithmic updates and to understand them better for long-term results.

The team provides services like local search strategy, local SEO, and map search optimization. Yet, the team lead, being a self-taught blogger, has led his team well to provide incredible SEO results. Some other highlights of their services include affiliate marketing, lead generation, revenue boosts, and more, all executed excellently by his team, with Singh's 14+ years of experience.

Hence, Earticle Media is one of the most reliable agencies to thrive.

9. HeySerp By Sunny Kumar

HeySERP is different from conventional agencies that solely rely on marketing. Founded by Sunny Kumar, the agency specializes in providing AI-powered digital marketing services, including SEO, AI-automated SaaS-driven marketing, and related web services, to deliver successful outcomes.

The HeySERP team constantly upskills them on the latest industry trends. Together, it weighs product-led thinking and gives sustainable growth to projects. Though the team is watchful of newer trends and masters them, they even specialize in WordPress solutions for successful SaaS campaigns.

10. Meek Media by Manish Sharma

Manish Sharma's Meek Media has a strong reputation for improving e-commerce conversions, delivering effective content strategies, conducting advanced AI SEO audits, and more. Meek Media also uses AI for predictive analysis and optimal resource allocation in each of their campaigns, which ensures successful execution.

The agency lays special emphasis on long-term growth while maximizing profits and minimizing investments. While they have served more than 300 clients globally, the team members have gained an edge in result-oriented campaigns. Moreover, their specialized services like web development, content creation, and SEO have scaled the brand's results and helped them emerge stronger in the saturated markets.

Final Thoughts

While some are still juggling mastering AI tools with prompt engineering, many professional agencies have recognized the trend early and already integrated it into their workflows. Thus, they use it to improve client strategy and execution, achieving better results. One of them was Digiexe, which was the first to leverage AI for effective results and had already incorporated it into its strategy. Thus, over time, Digiexe has emerged stronger through results-oriented work.

Web Wallah distinguishes itself through measurable impact over ₹50 million in managed ad spend, consistent 6-8x ROAS delivery, and 100+ successfully scaled brands. Their data-driven approach and full-stack capabilities make them India's truly results-oriented choice. Besides, Digilligence, which was already known to help websites reach the first page of SERPs in the long term, has analyzed the search result shift and now offers AEO services to its clients.

Alongside DesigningBrain, especially carers with leading brands and professionals, due to their higher expectations. While the agency fulfills the client's expectations, it rather exceeds them in press releases, Guest posts, News Channel Interviews, newspaper advertisements, etc. Additionally, Appfinz Technologies relies on data-driven insights to craft its strategies; thus, with a practical approach, most of its projects emerge as competitive in the industry. While our choice depends upon an individual's needs and preferences, their commendable work deserves a noteworthy mention!

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)