Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Pune (SCMS Pune), India's leading premier BBA institute has had a long withstanding association with constant evolution, striving for the best and success in the face of every challenge.

Under the flagship of Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, it offers umpteen opportunities, tapping into every interest and passion of its students through their Cafeteria Approach of subject selection, floating credit courses, and semester exchange opportunities among many others.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UCL Final: Key Players To Watch Out for in Paris Showdown.

However, one feature that distinguishes it from every other college is its extremely competent Placement Cell. The Placement Cell of SCMS Pune ensures that the students are industry-ready and that they get the opportunity to get placed with some of the best companies in the country.

SCMS Pune offers some of the best placement opportunities at an undergraduate level with a plethora of multinational giants of prominent sectors such as KPMG, who quoted, "We at KPMG believe that hiring the right talent ensures the long-term success of an organisation and hence, our team of HR Managers go to great lengths to hire the best of candidates. This has led us to a deeply rooted association with SCMS Pune which offers a talent pool of the most dedicated and ambitious candidates. We are hopeful of a perpetual and robust association with SCMS Pune and look forward to seeing the hired candidates achieve great things in life."

Also Read | Aroma Vastu Uses the Remedial Procedure To Align Energy.

SCMS Pune also holds corporate relations with PwC, Kohler, Barclays, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Deloitte, MGH, Credit Suisse, Accenture and countless others. Further, SCMS Pune provides an avenue for recruiters looking for the best pool of talent, a testament to which is shown by quoting Shreyas Petkar, Director, Risk Assurance Services, PwC, who said, "We at PwC Risk Assurance Services have been associated with SCMS-Pune for over 8 years now. We have been happy with the candidates we have hired and they too have delighted us with their hard work and sincerity. We look forward to our continued association with SCMS and hope to recruit bright, young students to be a part of our team."

One of the things that set the Placement Cell of SCMS Pune apart is how it offers year-round placement opportunities. In essence, once the final year students have been exposed to sufficient training in career-relevant skills such as CV/Resume building, language & communication prep for interviews, etc, the Cell begins its Placement Season from July-August itself and continues until the very end, till March, rather than limiting itself to a specific time period.

The Placement Cell has also complemented the institute's commitment to internationalisation by introducing job opportunities in countries like Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and so on.

The Director of SCMS Pune, Dr Adya Sharma, commented, "Placement for us is not just helping our students find a suitable job, it's a far bigger canvas. Placement for us is grooming our students with required skill sets so that they are ready to learn, contribute and grow in whichever field they choose to excel."

The Cell also takes care of a variety of national and international events, such as the two-day Shastri Indo-Canadian Virtual Lecture Series on 'Sustainability Strategies - Dealing With Uncertainty' designed to promote a better industry interface. The panel included personalities such as Ashok Namboodiri (Chief Business Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.), Saurabh Tripathi (Director KPMG), Dr Bruce Kidd (Former Olympian and Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto) amongst others. These events are facilitated with an open and consistent feedback system wherein the opinions and remarks are welcomed by students as well as industry connections, helping the Cell to operate more efficiently while keeping in mind its short-term and long-term goals.

The Placement Cell under its wing has the Internship and Career Development Cell that functions continuously and exclusively towards providing diverse internship roles in promising enterprises. In the academic year 2021-22, ICDC managed to provide a total of 159 internships, with the most recent drive being conducted with Zomato.

Archana Vipin Nair, a graduate of the 2019-2022 batch says, "When I first joined SCMS, I remember seeing our seniors preparing for their placements and thinking how intimidating it all must be. Yet, fast forward three years, I have secured a placement at one of the Big Fours and I cannot emphasise enough how enriching of an experience it has been. Deloitte had always been my dream company and getting an opportunity to work there, straight out of college feels unreal. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our placement cell which strive relentlessly towards having the best recruiters on campus and acting as an efficient mediator between them and the students."

Divyam Agarwal, another graduate of Batch 2019-22 says, "SCMS Pune offers a holistic placement preparation through various guest lectures, workshops on CV enhancement, GD-PI process, Corporate Internships etc. It makes you industry ready while you are at college which surely gives students an edge."

Thus, SCMS Pune is adding more and more feathers to its hat with every passing year and shall continue to do so in the years to come!

To know more, visit - https://www.scmspune.ac.in

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)