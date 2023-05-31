BusinessWire India

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: TRCU - 012 certification, also known as EAC Ex certification, is a mandatory conformity assessment process within the EAEU. It applies to equipment and protective systems intended for use in potentially explosive atmospheres where flammable gases, vapours, mists, or combustible dusts can mix with air, creating a hazardous environment. In the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which comprises five member countries, the Technical Regulations of the Customs Union (TRCU) are implemented to ensure the safety and quality of products circulating within the union. The certification is designed to ensure that products entering EAEU market do not pose a risk of explosion or fire, and comply with the established safety requirements. With immense pride and pleasure Sealmatic is pleased to announced that it has been successfully certified with the TRCU - 012 certification, thus; complying with the specific technical regulations outlined by the EAEU. The process of the certification involved demanding seal testing, quality management system, detailed documentation, and the factory audit in order to examine the overall manufacturing process as per the standards. By certifying for TRCU - 012 certification, Sealmatic ensures that the mechanical seals are designed, manufactured, and tested to meet the stringent safety standards, which will also benefit to protect workers, facilities, and the environment from the risks associated with volatile atmosphere. "With the prestigious certification of TRCU - 012, Sealmatic plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and quality of the mechanical seals employed in a conceivably explosive environment. By complying with the technical regulations and standards, this will assist to foster more trust among customers, and can have the access to a large market while demonstrating the company's product safety," says - Umar AK Balwa, Managing Director.

