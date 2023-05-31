Mumbai, May 31: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is expected to announce the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Results or Class 12th Arts Results 2023 by June 8. Candidates who appeared for the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts or Class 12th Arts stream board examination can visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in to check their results.

It must be noted that CHSE President said that the Plus 2 Arts results or Class 12th Arts stream exam results will be declared soon. The CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Results 2023 is likely to be declared by June 8. This year, the CHSE Odisha conducted the Class 12 examinations on March 1 for the Science stream while the Commerce and Arts stream exams were held on March 2. GSEB HSC 12th Results 2023 Declared: Gujarat Board Declares Class 12 Arts, Commerce Exam Results at gseb.org, Know How to Check Scorecards Online.

Steps To Check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Results 2023:

Visit the official website of Odisha Board at orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in

and On the homepage, click on the "CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Results 2023" link

Next, enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Check the results thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 Science and Commerce exams ended on April 4 while the Arts exams got over on April 5. CHSE Odisha Board officials said that around 3.5 lakh students appeared for the CHSE Odisha Plus II examinations. After the CHSE Class 12 exams concluded, the board began the evaluation of the answer sheets from April 10. JAC 12th Result 2023 Out at jacresults.com; Jharkhand Academic Council Releases Class 12 Arts and Commerce Stream Results, Know How To Check Score.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB HSC) on Wednesday declared the Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream exam results with a 73.27 percent success rate. The overall result in Gujarat was 73.27 percent compared to 86.91 percent last year. Notably, the result saw a dip of 13 percent from last year.

