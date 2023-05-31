Mumbai, May 31: Vivo has announced three new handsets in the S17 series - S17, S17 Pro and S17t. All three handsets sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD (2800 x 1260 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and HDR10+ support.

The Vivo S17 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G 6nm processor with Adreno 642L GPU, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The S17t comes with a Dimensity 8050 SoC with ARM G77 MC9 GPU. Gaming Laptop COLORFUL EVOL X15 AT Unveiled With QHD 165Hz Display: From Price and Specs, Know Everything Here.

Both the Vivo S17 and Vivo S17t sport a 50MP rear camera (f/2.0 aperture, OIS). It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a LED flash.

On the other hand, the Vivo S17 Pro is powered by up to 3.1GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 4nm processor with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a 50MP IMX766V sensor (f/1.88, OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2), a 12MP 2x telephoto portrait camera (f/1.98), and a LED flash.

Additional highlights on the Vivo S17 series include Android 13 with OriginOS 3, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac, a 4600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, and a 50MP autofocus front camera with dual soft LED flash. Realme Brand Ambassador Shah Rukh Khan Teases Realme 11 Pro Series 5G India Launch: From Price and Specs, Here's All We Know.

Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro, Vivo S17t Price

The Vivo S17 comes with a starting price of 2499 yuan (approx. Rs 29,060) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The price of the Vivo S17t starts at 2999 yuan (approx. Rs 34,880) for the 12GB + 512GB model. On the other hand, the Vivo S17 Pro price starts at 3099 yuan (approx. Rs 36,040) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. There is no information about the Indian price or launch date.

