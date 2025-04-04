VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 4: The second edition of Startup Mahakumbh began at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi today, marking an important milestone of India's entrepreneurial journey. The event is led by FICCI, ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, TiE, IVCA and Bootstrap Foundation, and supported by GeM, SIDBI, ECGC, DPIIT and MeitY. This landmark event is set to shape the future of India's startup ecosystem under the theme, 'Startup India @ 2047: Unfolding the Bharat Story.'

Also Read | PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 18.

The inaugural function of three-day event was graced by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry. It was also attended by dignitaries such as Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary, Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Navin Kumar Singh, Director General, National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC). The NCIIPC AI Challenge, a groundbreaking initiative to drive AI-led innovations in safeguarding India's critical digital infrastructure was also launched.

The opening plenary was hosted in the august presence of Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, who also delivered a special speech. The event was inaugurated with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by dignitaries who are the chief architects of India's startup movement and have played a critical role in shaping India's journey in the startup landscape.

Also Read | FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How To Get German Football Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

The session saw the presence of esteemed guests - Amardeep Singh, Secretary, DPIIT, Manoj Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director, SIDBI, Satya Narayan Meena, ACEO & CFO GeM, Sristiraj Ambastha, Chairman, ECGC Limited, along with other luminaries, Startup Mahakumbh organizing committee members and industry leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, said "Just as the Prayagraj Mahakumbh showcased India's spiritual and cultural grandeur to the world, inspiring our youth to take pride in our heritage, India's startup revolution is shaping the nation's economic future. Realising the vision set by our Prime Minister, India's startup ecosystem has grown from fewer than 500 startups in 2016 to over 1.6 lakh today, rewriting the rules of economic progress. With strong policy support, funding initiatives, and an indomitable entrepreneurial spirit, we are building a nation of job creators and innovation leaders. To achieve Viksit Bharat 2047, we must think big, be ambitious, and push beyond conventional boundaries. We need to explore the unknown, take bold risks, and lead India to global dominance in technology and innovation. As we work towards the vision of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, and Jai Anusandhan,' Startup Mahakumbh stands as a testament to India's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, research, and technological advancement on a global scale."

Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology commended the support of all stakeholders in making Startup Mahakumbh a success. He said, "It is not only the government and the stakeholders who are sitting on the dias, but each one who is attending the event, who will and has contributed to the growth story of ensuring India does become the developed nation of Bharat by 2047. Our government is agile that listens legislates and brings policy changes. Now we want the start-up experts, innovators and industry to collaborate for a better, stronger and a more vibrant India, so that we can fulfil our commitment to the people of India by making their lives better and changing it for the good."

Talking about the event, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, DPIIT, said, "I am very excited to see the heartening response we have received for the second edition of the Startup Mahakumbh, a very strong force for the Indian startup industry. He added, "Under the Startup India initiative from DPIIT, we have executed various groundbreaking projects and undertaken recurring models to propel the Indian Startup Ecosystem. Today, there are more than 1,60,000 certificates issued for Startup Recognition by DPIIT, creating 18 lakh+ jobs. The journey continues with many progressive policies, initiatives, and programs strengthening India's position as a global innovation hub."

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, shared his views on the event, "Startup Mahakumbh is not just a platform--it is a movement that showcases India's innovation potential and paves the way for a stronger, more self-reliant startup ecosystem. The way the startup community, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders have come together to make this event a success is truly commendable. The overwhelming response to this edition of Startup Mahakumbh is a testament to India's thriving entrepreneurial spirit."

The opening day featured sectoral pavilions that focused on AI, Deeptech & Cybersecurity, HealthTech & BioTech, AgriTech, Energy & Climate Tech, Incubators & Accelerators, D2C, FinTech, Gaming & Sports, B2B & Precision Manufacturing, Defence & Space Tech and Mobility. Each pavilion will host sector-based exhibitions, conference sessions, master classes, pitching opportunities, roundtables, etc., to facilitate global exposure and opportunities for startups.

The D2C segment held one of the key highlights of the inaugural day. It saw the launch of Good Bug's new product - an Advanced Metabolic System, a natural GLP-1 science offering a sustainable and science-backed solution to weight loss in the presence of Keshav Biyani, Co-founder of The Good Bug, Prabhu Karthikeyan, Co-founder of The Good Bug, and actress Sameera Reddy.

The pavilion also saw an interesting Q&A session with Sanjiv Joint Secretary, DPIIT moderated by Archana Jahagirdar, Founder & Managing Partner, Rukam Capital wherein he spoke about initiatives, such as MAARG and BHASKAR, and revealed that they have now committed to INR 91,000 crores in fund of funds, up from last year's INR 10,000 crores.

Additionally, one of the key features of the day was the report launch by NASSCOM, spearheaded by Achyuta Ghosh, Senior Director and Head- Insights, who delved deeper into the way forward for the industry. Alongside this, the Startup MahaRathi Challenge hosted early to growth-stage startups who pitched their innovative ideas in front of a respected panel of investors and mentors. The room was charged with excitement, as startups battled for funds and mentorship resources.

Attendees engaged in panel sessions, masterclasses, and fireside chats, learning from industry experts.

The day ended with a mesmerising performance by Bollywood singer Shalmali Kholgade.

As curtains drew on the fast-paced first day of Startup Mahakumbh, the intensity and vibrancy of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry captains hinted at greater discourses, collaboration, and innovations in the following days. With more interactive sessions, high-stakes presentations, and policy discussions scheduled, Day 2 is set to further turbocharge the momentum, with a push towards significant impact for the future of Indian entrepreneurship.

About Startup Mahakumbh

Startup Mahakumbh is a first-of-its-kind event bringing together the entire startup ecosystem of India including startups, investors, incubators and accelerators, and industry leaders from several sectors. led by FICCI, ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, TiE, IVCA and Bootstrap Foundation, and supported by GeM, SIDBI, ECGC, DPIIT and MeitY.

The second edition of Startup Mahakumbh is set to make a grand return in 2025, building on the tremendous success of its inaugural edition. The flagship startup event was an extraordinary success, attracting over 50,000 business visitors engaging with 3000 exhibitors including finest startups, soonicorns, and unicorns, from 26+ states and 50+ countries. It also hosted 1000+ incubators and accelerators and 1000+ leading angel investors, VCs, and family offices.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)