Shilpa Sharda of Believe Leads Strategic Push for Regional & Independent Music in India with Artists Like Sanju Rathod, Farhan Khan & Cheema Y

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: India's music industry has quietly undergone a major transformation in recent years. This major transformation is not driven by Bollywood blockbusters, but by grassroots melodies, independent rhythms, and regional authenticity. This is not just about new sounds, it is about reclaiming India's identity through music.

From Marathi rap, Punjabi folk fusion to folk-hip hop fusions, India's independent music scene is breaking past the fringes and making its way to the centre stage. It is powered by platforms like Spotify, YouTube, and Netflix and nurtured by those who understand that local is not just cultural -- it's commercial.

At the heart of this shift lies a growing industry-wide push: one that emphasises artist-first models, regional content development, and digital-first distribution, and one of the key players driving this evolution is Believe. It is a global music tech company that has steadily increased its investments in India's non-film music economy.

While the metros remain saturated with mainstream sounds, it is India's tier-2 cities, vernacular artists, and digital-native listeners that are shaping a new musical era. They are making it as a new era where linguistic diversity, social narratives, and genre experimentation find both artistic expression and commercial success.

Among the leaders shaping this future is Shilpa Sharda, Director of Artist Services (India) at Believe. From supporting breakthrough names like Sanju Rathod, Farhan Khan, and Cheema Y, to reimagining how artists navigate the business of music, Sharda is helping change how talent is discovered, nurtured, and amplified.

"We often forget how much regional identity drives emotional connection," she said in a recent TEDx talk, where she spoke on leadership in creative industries. "For artists to truly thrive, we need to build ecosystems -- not just stage performances."

Her appearance at TEDx was more than symbolic. It reflected the challenges of leading with empathy in a high-pressure industry. Her position in the industry was a quiet rebellion against a male-dominated industry. But it also reinforced how structural change begins with personal conviction. As Sharda put it, "Empathy isn't a weakness -- it's a leadership edge."

Believe is continuously expanding its presence across India's regional and independent markets. Sharda's approach is rooted in emotional intelligence, long-term artist development, and platform strategy. Her approach is helping redefine what music success looks like beyond the Bollywood formula.

In the music industry, women are still underrepresented in top executive roles. Her journey in industry isn't just inspiring. But her journey is instructional. It shows that inclusive leadership, grounded in strategy, emotion, and vision, may very well be the most disruptive force of all.

