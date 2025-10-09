NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 9: Signature Global (India) Ltd., one of India's leading real estate developers, has successfully strengthened its strategic commitment to engaging Non-Resident Indian (NRI) customers in the United States by hosting a high-impact Investor Engagement Programme in Jersey City, New Jersey. The event, held at the Courtyard by Marriott, Jersey City, is the latest in a successful series of U.S outreach initiatives. This programme underscores Signature Global's ongoing focus on direct engagement with the Overseas Indian community.

Also Read | England vs Wales International Friendly 2025 Live Streaming Online: Get ENG vs WAL Telecast Details of Men's Football Match With Time in IST.

With NRI interest in Indian real estate rising rapidly, these programmes focused on understanding their latest preferences, effectively addressing the challenges they face when buying property in India, and developing better ways to meet their specific requirements.

Led by Signature Global's Director, Ms. Bharti Aggarwal, the programme gave attendees a chance to interact directly with the company's leadership and learn about its current and upcoming projects. Building on the success of its global investor initiatives, Signature Global plans to set up a dedicated NRI support team to assist NRI homebuyers and better understand their needs and preferences.

Also Read | Jawed Habib Crypto Investment Scam: Celebrity Hairstylist, His Family and Associates Allegedly Defraud 400 Investors Through Ponzi Scheme in UP; 23 FIRs Filed, Lookout Notices Issued.

Reflecting on the successful Investor Programme, Ms. Bharti Aggarwal, Director, Signature Global (India) Ltd., said, "The opportunity to connect directly with our NRI customers in Jersey City was a profound and invaluable experience. At Signature Global, our focus is always on creating homes that reflect our customers' global aspirations. These discussions clearly highlighted that the priorities of our overseas clientele are location, reliability, and innovation. My commitment is to swiftly incorporate these fresh insights into our upcoming projects, making sure they reflect the high standards our customers truly want. Looking ahead, we are dedicated to strengthening our relationship with our international market by intensifying our outreach and ensuring our projects meet their changing needs and expectations."

During the engagement session, overseas clients received a detailed presentation on some of Signature Global's most sought-after projects, including the recently launched Cloverdale SPR, which has already generated strong interest among NRI homebuyers. Other flagship projects, such as Deluxe DXP and Titanium SPR, were also showcased, highlighting the company's diverse offerings and commitment to high-quality standards.

Direct interactions gave participants a detailed view of Signature Global's portfolio and allowed the company to gain valuable insights into the expectations of NRI buyers. The conversations further provided a clearer grasp of what international investors prioritize when purchasing in India, covering their choices for residence dimensions, floor plans, and essential facilities.

Through initiatives like this, Signature Global continues to strengthen its bond with NRI investors, showcasing its commitment to transparency, a customer-centric approach, and unwavering excellence. By actively engaging with global buyers and integrating their suggestions, we seek to deliver properties that not only satisfy but surpass expectations, cementing our position as a reliable and innovative real estate developer in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)