England vs Wales International Friendly 2025 Live Streaming Online: England will play Wales in an international friendly at the iconic Wembley Stadium with the Three Lions in sublime form under boss Thomas Tuchel. The team beat Serbia by a massive 0-5 margin in their last game which put them top of the standings in Group K of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. They have not poot a foot wrong so far under the new management and will be keen to continue their good run. Opponents Wales though have lost two of their last three games and are in dire need of a positive result. England versus Wales will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Jude Bellingham has not been picked by England in what is a headline news ahead of the game. Trent Alexander Arnold and Reece James are injured and have been left out. Harry Kane is in the form of his life and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet here. Eberechi Eze will slot in behing him as the playmaker with Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon on the wings. Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson will be the choice for the central midfield role.

Wales skipper Aaron Ramsey is unavailable for the side after withdrawing from the squad while Dan James also misses out. Kieffer Moore has been around for sometime with the national team and will be the focal point in attack. Giving him company in the final third will be Brennan Johnson and Sorba Thomas. Ethan Ampadu will orchestrate play from midfield allowing Jordan James to venture forward.

England vs Wales, International Friendly 2025 Match Details

Match England vs Wales, International Friendly 2025 Date Friday, October 10 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Wembley Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is England vs Wales, International Friendly 2025? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The England national football team will take on the Wales national football team in the International Friendly 2025 match on Friday, October 10. The England vs Wales International Friendly 2025 match will be played at Wembley Stadium, and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of England vs Wales, International Friendly 2025 on TV?

No, there will be no live telecast available for the England vs Wales International Friendly 2025 due to the absence of the official broadcaster in India. For England vs Wales online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of England vs Wales, International Friendly 2025?

Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming available for the England vs Wales International Friendly 2025 due to the absence of the official live streaming partner in India. England are unstoppable at the moment and should score a few enroute an easy win.

