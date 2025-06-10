NewsVoir

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 10: In line with its #BrighterLivesBetterWorld vision, Signify, the world leader in lighting, has illuminated 230 villages in Parvathipuram Manyam district, Andhra Pradesh, under its flagship Har Gaon Roshan CSR initiative. This transformative project has brought sustainable lighting solutions to 17,766 families, positively impacting over 78,200 lives across the region.

Also Read | 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About TVS Motors Next-Gen Bike Launched in India.

The project was officially inaugurated in a ceremony attended by Shri Shyam Prasad, IAS (District Collector, Parvathipuram Manyam), alongside senior leadership from Signify and implementation partner Jana Kalyana Samakhya (JKS). The project implementation, carried out in partnership with grassroots NGO Jana Kalyana Samakhya (JKS), involved community engagement to ensure the outdoor lighting solutions were optimally placed and properly maintained. Local community members were trained in basic maintenance of the lighting systems, creating a sustainable model for long-term impact.

Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Government Affairs & CSR - Signify, Greater India, said, "Access to reliable lighting is a cornerstone of development--it empowers individuals, strengthens communities, and drives progress. With Har Gaon Roshan, our aim goes beyond infrastructure; we are enabling safer environments, better learning outcomes, and economic opportunities. Each installation reflects our enduring commitment to sustainability, social impact, and our belief in the transformative power of light to create brighter lives and a better world."

Also Read | COVID-19 in Gujarat: State Records 235 New Coronavirus Cases in Last 24 Hours, Health Officials Advise Precautions.

The Har Gaon Roshan CSR initiative taps villages in remote and underserved regions where electricity infrastructure is available, but adequate outdoor lighting is still lacking. By leveraging energy-efficient LED lighting solutions, the program provides sustainable illumination that requires minimal maintenance while delivering maximum impact. This milestone in Andhra Pradesh represents a significant advancement in Signify's ongoing commitment to illuminate rural India.

The Har Gaon Roshan CSR initiative has already brought light to a host of villages across India. This collaborative effort has been carried out with active support from the district administration and village representatives, bringing together various stakeholders to realise a shared goal of rural empowerment through lighting.

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)