New Delhi, June 10: TVS Motor has introduced the new 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle. The updated model comes with several improvements in its performance and looks. Along with design changes, the bike now meets the latest OBD2B emission regulations. Apart from meeting the latest OBD2B emission standards, it comes with an upside-down front suspension. TVS has also updated graphics and has introduced new colour options with a hydroformed handlebar. 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in India starts at INR 1,53,990 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V was first launched in 2016 and brought a transformation to the Apache lineup. It featured a new design with an aggressive look compared to earlier models. TVS Motor said, "The addition of a hydroformed handlebar ensures better handling and stability in all riding conditions. Embodying TVS Apache’s legendary racing DNA, the motorcycle seamlessly integrates advanced technology, race-inspired design elements, and precision engineering." Hyundai Verna Facelift and Hyundai Exter Facelift Likely To Launch in 2026; Know What To Expect.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Specifications and Features

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with a new design, featuring red alloy wheels and updated graphics that give it a sporty look. The LED headlamp and DRLs also add to its new look. Interested customers can choose from three colour options, which include Glossy Black, Matte Black, and Granite Grey. The motorcycle comes with dual-channel ABS for safety, along with three ride modes. 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Suzuki Adventure Motorcycle Launched in India.

It includes Urban, Sport, and Rain ride modes to suit different riding conditions. The addition of a slipper clutch and adjustable brake and clutch levers can further enhance rider comfort and control. TVS has also included its SmartXonnect system, which supports Bluetooth connectivity and voice assistance, which will be accessible through a fully digital instrument cluster. The 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V delivers a maximum power of 20.8 PS at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 17.25Nm at 7,250 rpm.

