Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS), Pune, a prestigious constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), hosted its highly anticipated Special Awards Ceremony to recognise the outstanding achievements of the 31st MBA Batch of 2023-25 and the 17th MBA (E) Batch of 2022-25. This grand occasion marked the culmination of another transformative academic year, celebrating the dedication, perseverance, and exemplary contributions of its graduating students.

The ceremony commenced with an aura of reverence as distinguished dignitaries graced the occasion. The Chief Guest, Ms Avantika Susan Nigam, Chief People Officer, Atria Convergence Technologies, along with Brig. (Dr) Rajiv Divekar, Director, SIMS, and Dr Pravin Kumar Bhoyar, Deputy Director, SIMS, inaugurated the event with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolising the journey of enlightenment and excellence embarked upon by the graduating students.

Brig. (Dr) Rajiv Divekar, Director, SIMS, delivered an inspiring address, reflecting on the resilience and achievements of the students. He commended their adaptability and commitment, highlighting SIMS' unique blend of academic rigour and industry preparedness. He also extended heartfelt appreciation to the parents and corporate sponsors for their invaluable support in shaping the future of these young professionals.

The Chief Guest, Ms Avantika Susan Nigam, shared invaluable industry insights, urging the students to prioritise lifelong learning, integrity, and humility in their professional journeys. She spoke about her journey from being a SIMS student in the 2000-2002 batch to becoming the Chief People Officer at ACT Fibernet. She also shared the lessons she had learnt over the past 20-plus years through her stints at PepsiCo and AON, inspiring students with her experiences and insights. Her address resonated deeply with the audience, reinforcing the importance of perseverance and adaptability in today's dynamic corporate world.

The ceremony honoured exceptional student performances across various domains, with prestigious sponsored awards including the Siddharth Handoo Excellence Award in Marketing and the Aditya Balakrishnan Excellence Award in Finance. The Memorial Recognition Awards highlighted students excelling in extracurricular activities, entrepreneurship, and leadership, reflecting their all-round contributions to SIMS.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of SIMS, Dr Pravin Kumar Bhoyar, Deputy Director, SIMS, extended appreciation to the esteemed guests for their presence and words of wisdom. He also acknowledged the Examinations Department and Dr Vanishree Pabalkar, Head of the Examination Department, for their instrumental role in ensuring the smooth conduct of the event. He motivated the students to uphold the values of hard work and dedication as they transition into the corporate world, making SIMS proud in their future endeavors.

As the Special Awards Ceremony 2025 concluded, the atmosphere was filled with a deep sense of accomplishment and nostalgia. The event served as a powerful reminder of the transformative journey undertaken by the students at SIMS, equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and values essential to excel in their careers.

With cherished memories and invaluable experiences, the MBA Batch of 2023-25 now embarks on a new chapter, carrying forward the legacy of excellence, leadership, and innovation that SIMS, Pune, proudly upholds.

